Personal trainer reveals how she sculpted the perfect physique

An Australian personal trainer has penned a letter to her younger self as a reminder of the fitness mistakes she’s corrected overtime to sculpt her dream body.

Rachel Dillon, who lives in Queensland, used to restrict her food intake, did ‘excessive’ amounts of cardio every day and feels guilty about missing a workout as a teenager.

Now she balances her cardio with weight training, ensuring she gets enough nutrients to build lean muscle and protect her joints.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Rachel showed a before and after picture of her body as a teenager and today to convey the difference over time.

“Dear teenage me, I wish I could go back and tell you that you don’t have to limit yourself to the foods you love, put down the magazines telling you ‘nothing tastes as good as it feels skinny,'” and you don’t have to label foods ‘good’ and ‘bad’.

‘Stop comparing yourself to others, this is your journey, there’s no need to do excessive amounts of cardio every day, you don’t need to do 50 crunches before bed every night to ‘get abs’ and stop to fear the weight room.

“You don’t have to feel guilty about missing a workout or indulging yourself, don’t let your weight define you, they’re just a number and you don’t have to TRY (try being the key word, because it has never been sustainable) and eat 1,200 calories a day because a tracking app said so.’

Rachel went on to tell her 1.4 million followers that education is power and she’s glad to have the knowledge to learn from her past wellness mistakes

‘I say it a lot, but I really mean it when I say education is power. The reason I say this repeatedly is because I’ve been there, I’ve made almost every mistake you could think of when it comes to health and fitness,’ she said.

‘I promise you that putting in the work and time now allows you to set yourself up for long-term success in the future.

‘If you’re dreading your health and fitness journey, I’m here to tell you you don’t have to be.

‘I promise you, you can create a lifestyle you truly enjoy and on YOUR TERMS.’

Rachel, who has her own training program called Move With Us, credits lifting weights with getting a tight derriere and ‘snipped waist’.

‘Weightlifting changed my life, and believe it or not, I was once SO against doing it. I still remember the first day I lifted weights at my local gym, I would only allow myself to do one or two leg exercises because I was SO afraid of getting ‘too muscular,’ Rachel wrote.

‘I still remember sitting on a leg press for the first time, I only completed one set because I was SO scared.’

At that point, Rachel questioned her habits and asked herself what she is afraid of.

‘If only I could go back and tell my younger self. Live the scale! Eat more! Fear less!’ she said.

“There’s so much we don’t do because we’re conditioned by society to think a certain way,” Rachel added.

Today, Rachel shares both home and workout ideas for others to follow, and to build muscle, she eats up to 2300 calories a day.

She often begins a workout at the gym with barbell squats followed by Romanian deadlifts, then elevated reverse lunges and hip thrusts.

What is Rachel’s typical ‘day on a plate’? 9 in the morning – oat milk latte with two sweeteners 10:00 – bagel bread with fresh mango, passion fruit, strawberries, blueberries and cherry tomatoes. 11:30 am – sliced ​​dried mango for a quick snack on the go 2 p.m – poached chicken with curry sauce, rice and a side of greens. 4:30 p.m – waffles and chocolate ice cream topped with ice cream 18:30 – bowl of crispy salmon with pasta and a leafy green salad

To ensure she gradually builds muscle, Rachel eats more calories than her body burns each day, but she admitted a calorie surplus can be hard to stick to.

‘Honestly with my busy schedule I personally find a calorie surplus can be quite difficult to stick to so preparation is key!!!’ she wrote.

To meet her daily goals, she eats three meals, a healthy morning snack and an afternoon dessert she eats before dinner.

Rachael ensures she hits her goals of 111g protein, 69g fat and 359 calories each day.

She starts the day with an oat milk latte at 9.00 with two sweeteners, followed by a ‘bagel board’ at 10.00, she fills with fresh mango, passion fruit, strawberries, blueberries and cherry tomatoes.

At 11:30 in the morning, she enjoys sliced ​​dried mango for a quick on-the-go snack.

Lunch is often at 14 in the afternoon and on this occasion Rachel made poached chicken with curry sauce, rice and a side of greens.

