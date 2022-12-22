Personal trainer Rachael Attard shares the shocking effect stress had on her body

A personal trainer has shared the shocking impact of stress on your body after years of struggling with adrenal fatigue.

Rachael Attard, from Sydney, shared side-by-side photos of her face that show the effect of working more than 60 hours a week, partying and binge drinking on the weekends on her skin and body.

“You can see from the first photo that this is not the face of a sane person,” Rachael wrote Instagram.

“This was not weight loss – the weight difference in these two pictures is only 1-2 kg.”

A personal trainer (pictured) has shared the shocking impact of stress on your body, after struggling with adrenal fatigue for years

Rachael Attard, from Sydney, shared side-by-side photos of her face that show the effect that working more than 60 hours a week, partying and binge drinking on the weekends had on her skin and body (before and now photo)

Instead, Rachael said she suffered from adrenal fatigue.

Adrenal fatigue is a theory that suggests that high levels of stress can cause a mild form of adrenal insufficiency.

It is a condition in which the body and adrenal glands cannot keep up with the enormous amount of daily stress that many people experience.

“At my worst in 2017/2018, I couldn’t find much information about adrenal fatigue or other professionals who could help me,” said Rachael.

“I researched everything like crazy and tried to heal myself with little help from medical professionals.”

Rachael (pictured) revealed she struggled with adrenal fatigue and was very stressed as she tried to turn her health around

The shocking impact of stress revealed The effects of stress include water retention, weight gain and poor gut health (Rachael now pictured) 1. WEIGHT GAIN: The first thing Rachael noticed with her adrenal fatigue was weight gain. “For your body to lose weight or just maintain a healthy weight, your hormones need to be optimal,” she said. ‘In times of stress, your body produces a lot of cortisol, which causes your body to store fat.’ 2. WATER RETENTION: Closely linked to weight gain is water retention. “When you’re stressed, your body loses electrolytes,” Rachael said. “An imbalance of this causes water retention.” Coupled with high levels of inflammation, she said you’re probably “extremely swollen.” 3. HYPOTHYROIDISM: Rachael explained that the stress hormones (especially cortisol) are produced by your adrenal glands and your body needs adrenal hormones to survive. Since it can survive without your other hormones, it will prioritize cortisol. As a result, all of your other hormones will suffer, including thyroid, sex hormones, insulin, and leptin. All this leads to weight gain. 4. GUT HEALTH: Finally, stress affects your gut microbiome, and poor gut health has a huge impact on your adrenal glands. Taking charge of your gut health will greatly help with overall stress. Source: Rachel Attard

Rachael explained that her own adrenal fatigue was mainly caused by lack of sleep, poor gut health, always feeling “on” and not having the chills, traveling, over-exercising, and feeling stressed.

“When most of us think of stress, we think of mental stress from work,” said Rachael.

“But this is just one form of stress and there are many things that are stressful to your body.”

With adrenal fatigue at her worst, Rachael said she was “always jet-lagged, developed major sleep anxiety, and was so tired I had to drag myself out of bed every morning.”

“One morning in September 2017, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she said.

“For the next six months, I slept 15 hours every night without waking up once, and I still couldn’t get out of bed. All I did was sleep.’

Rachael (pictured) took charge of her health by alternating her high-impact workouts with less impactful forms of exercise like yoga and Pilates

It was at this stage that the personal trainer knew she had to do something about her deteriorating health.

“My face and body were so swollen and swollen from inflammation and water retention,” said Rachael.

“I had dark circles and bags under my eyes. People said I always looked tired.’

Adrenal Fatigue: The Facts * Adrenal Fatigue is not an accepted medical diagnosis. * It is a lay term used for a collection of non-specific symptoms, such as body aches, fatigue, nervousness, sleep disturbances and digestive problems. * Your adrenal glands produce a variety of hormones essential to life. The medical term “adrenal insufficiency” refers to insufficient production of one or more of these hormones due to an underlying disease or surgery. * Signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency may include: * Fatigue * Pain in the body * Unexplained weight loss * Low bloodpressure * Dizziness * Loss of body hair * Skin discoloration (hyperpigmentation) * Adrenal insufficiency can be diagnosed through blood tests and special stimulation tests that show inadequate levels of adrenal hormones. Source: Mayo clinic

“I focused on prioritizing protein and fat and making sure I ate first thing in the morning,” said Rachael (pictured)

The steps Rachael took with her health were simple but soon had a huge impact.

“I slept as much as I could to let myself heal,” she said.

She also switched out her high-impact workouts for lower-impact options like yoga and Pilates, replacing the alcohol with the healthiest meal options she could handle.

“I focused on prioritizing protein and fat and making sure I ate first thing in the morning,” Rachael said.

“I also took supplements and minerals to correct my deficiencies.”

Finally, the PT said she built time into her day to relax and “do things that make me happy.”

She “developed a good sleep routine” and stopped drinking alcohol.

“Now I listen to my body and if I’m not feeling my best, I let it rest,” said Rachael.

“There was no doctor to tell me what to do. The work came down to me.”

When it comes to others struggling with adrenal fatigue, the personal trainer advises them to reach out and seek help if they are struggling.

“It’s a tough journey to go alone, so I advise people to seek help,” she said.

Click for more information about Rachael Attard here.