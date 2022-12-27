Personal Trainer Rachael Attard Shares The 15-Minute Saddlebag Ditch Workout

ECTOMORPH

Ectomorphs are often naturally skinny (like Victoria’s Secret models) and find it hard to build muscle.

If you have an ectomorph body type, you probably already have naturally slimmer legs. So, your goal here is to maintain (or perhaps lose some stubborn lower-body fat) while building lean muscle.

This way your legs will get tone and definition and you will avoid looking skinny and fat.

What is the best diet for an ectomorph?

Rachael recommends that you focus on healthy, slow-release ones like whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, quinoa, and vegetables.

“An ideal macronutrient ratio is 40-50 percent carbs, 30-35 percent protein, and 20-25 percent fat,” Rachael said.

‘For your ectomorph body type, add healthy fats and protein with each meal. This will also help you recover faster from your workouts.’

Rachael (pictured) shared the three different body types and how each body type should work for the best results.

MESOMORPH

Mesomorphs can be quite athletic and respond quickly to exercise, which means they easily build muscle.

They can lose weight very quickly, but they can also gain weight quickly. They are generally medium in size.

If you’re a mesomorph, overdoing exercises like squats and lunges can easily result in bulky legs. So your goal here is to reduce your body fat percentage and avoid exercises that bulk up your legs in the process.

What is the best diet for a mesomorph?

From a dietary perspective, mesomorphs look their best when eating balanced macros, filled with 30 to 35 percent carbs, 35 to 40 percent protein, and 30 percent fat.

Mesomorphs should also watch their calorie intake, as they can easily gain weight if they eat too much sugar.

ENDOMORPH

Endomorphs naturally have a strong build and a larger frame. They can build muscle very quickly and it’s a little harder for them to lose weight. But it’s not impossible!

If you have an endomorph body type, your goal is to really focus on reducing overall body fat and completely avoid any workouts that could cause you to bulk up.

What is the best diet for an endomorph?

Endomorphs should be on a low carb diet, as their bodies aren’t very good at processing carbs.

“Make sure most of your carbs come from fruits and vegetables, and skip starches like pasta, bread, and rice,” Rachael said.

You should also maintain a high intake of fat and protein. Think lean meats, oily fish, nuts, seeds, and avocado.