Personal inflation calculator: what is your inflation rate?

SOURCES

This calculator currently contains data for the UK, US and Japan using the following sources:

METHODOLOGY

What inflation measures does the calculator use?

There are a few variations on the CPI. We have applied the following measures per country:

UK: CPIH, the CPI plus imputed rental costs for homeowners

US: CPI-U (not seasonally adjusted), which measures price changes for all urban consumers (about 93 percent of the total US population) and includes imputed rental costs for homeowners

Japan: CPI, the CPI plus imputed rental costs for homeowners

Do I need to enter irregular purchases, such as flights or aircraft?

We recommend using the inflation calculator only for your regular monthly expenses, as the inflation you experience for one-time purchases depends on when you make the purchase. This approach is best for understanding your personal inflation trend, which is the rate of inflation you experienced for the same monthly basket in the previous months. However, this approach is less comparable to national inflation, as it excludes irregular purchases.

However, you can choose to use the calculator to calculate your personal inflation rate in the following alternative ways:

Actual expenses for the past month, including any irregular purchases. With this approach, you can enter all your actual expenses for each category, including any irregular purchases if you paid for them last month. This approach is best for understanding the impact inflation is currently having on your personal finances. Your personal inflation trend is the rate of inflation that you would have experienced if you made exactly the same purchases as you did last month in previous months. The monthly average values ​​of all your expenses. With this approach, you can include both your regular monthly expenses and an average “cost per month of use” for infrequent purchases. This approach is best for comparing your personal inflation rate to the national inflation rate, but it doesn’t necessarily reflect the inflation you will have experienced when making an infrequent purchase.

How should I enter my housing costs if I am a homeowner?

For the purpose of this calculator you can enter in “Rent/mortgage” how much you spend on mortgage payments and home insurance and how much you spend on repairs and improvements to your home in “Home furnishings and maintenance”. Together, these form a benchmark for the housing costs of owner-occupiers.

The way inflation rates are measured for resident owners is a bit complicated, as the purchase of a property is considered both an investment and a service. As a result, consumer price indices are sometimes treated differently.

We chose CPI measurements for this calculator that factor in homeownership service costs for homeowners through a method known as “rent equivalence.” This uses the rent an owner would have to pay for the property he lives in as a proxy for the housing services it provides.

Is all expenditure included in the consumer price indices?

No, spending on the following products is generally outside the scope of consumer price indices: investment; cash gifts, including donations and tips; gamble; charges for credit; interest payments on loans; and taxes not related to consumer goods and services.

Does the inflation calculator take into account variations in prices for different items?

No, this calculator does not display:

Where in your country do you buy a product. For example, housing cost inflation is based on a national average, rather than price changes in your area.

How are national inflation rates calculated?

While there is some variation between countries, the following steps are generally taken to calculate national inflation rates:

Every month, price collectors record prices for the same set of products and from a large number of stores across the country and online. Price changes for specific products in specific stores are aggregated into a general price change for each type of item and indexed to reflect the relative price change for that type of item over time. Items are then weighed to ensure they reflect their relative importance in the overall shopping cart. Weights are typically based on average household spending and are updated periodically (every one to two years) to reflect changes in consumer behavior. The total consumer price index is calculated using a weighted average of price changes.

How is my personal inflation estimated?

Your personal inflation rate is calculated in the same way as the national inflation rate, but is necessarily simplified as follows:

First, the calculator collects and calculates the latest and historical 12-month price index data for each spending category from the relevant National Statistical Authority in the country you selected. The calculator then defines the weight to be applied to each category’s price inflation based on the expenses you provide. Then the calculator mimics the calculation performed by the National Statistical Authority to produce an overall personal inflation rate for each month from January 2021 to the last month for which we have data. In doing so, the calculator assumes that the proportion of your spending on each category remains the same each month.

Please note that the personal inflation figure we produce may contain a rounding error as we use published figures rounded by the National Statistical Authority.