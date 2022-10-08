WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit modern consoles in January

Gaming
By Jacky

The persona 4 golden and Persona 3 Portable reissues are scheduled to launch on January 19, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter. The two JRPGs will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5 (via backwards compatibility).

While Atlus hadn’t set a release date for the two former titles at the time, it did confirm it Persona 5 Royal arrives on Xbox, Switch, PS5, and Switch on October 21, marking the first time a Persona game is coming to a non-PlayStation console.

Both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are remastered versions of their original counterparts, launching for the PSP in 2009 and PS Vita in 2012, respectively. Atlus released Persona 5 Royal in 2020, which we called “the definitive version of an already brilliant RPG” in our review. You can’t pre-order both games on newer platforms right now, but Persona 5 Royal is at the moment available for pre-order in both physical and digital copies.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More