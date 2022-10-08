Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit modern consoles in January

The persona 4 golden and Persona 3 Portable reissues are scheduled to launch on January 19, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter . The two JRPGs will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5 (via backwards compatibility).

While Atlus hadn’t set a release date for the two former titles at the time, it did confirm it Persona 5 Royal arrives on Xbox, Switch, PS5, and Switch on October 21, marking the first time a Persona game is coming to a non-PlayStation console.

Both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are remastered versions of their original counterparts, launching for the PSP in 2009 and PS Vita in 2012, respectively. Atlus released Persona 5 Royal in 2020, which we called “the definitive version of an already brilliant RPG” in our review. You can’t pre-order both games on newer platforms right now, but Persona 5 Royal is at the moment available for pre-order in both physical and digital copies.