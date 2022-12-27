Person hospitalized after shooting at Antioch home

ANTIOCH — A person has been arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a victim to a hospital Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded at 2:13 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Mandarin Way between Sycamore Drive and Mahogany Way, Antioch Police Officer Ashley Crandell said.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and provided care along with firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is later listed in critical condition.

One person was detained as a suspect in the shooting, but police did not preliminarily share a motive or any related circumstances.

Anyone with information can call the police non-emergency hotline at 925-778-2441 or text 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

