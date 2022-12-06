Perrottet will open a new selective school at Westmead. It’s a terrible idea

Defenders of selective schools argue that smart kids shouldn’t have to suffer for the sake of the underprivileged. But even as educational policy, selective schooling has failed. Since 2003, as influxes have proliferated, the number of NSW students top performers in international tests known as PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) has roughly halved.

Selective schools are an electoral success; they appeal to parents in aspirational constituencies. Prime ministers love them. The latest, in Lepington, was a captain’s call from Gladys Berejiklian, who she would have liked to announce more of but was persuaded not to.

During its first two terms, the coalition government did not open any new selective schools. Under education ministers Adrian Piccoli and Rob Stokes, it recognized the problem its proliferation had created and focused on raising the standards of all public schools.

“Segregating schools according to labels has created more problems for us to deal with instead of solving the fundamental problem,” Stokes admitted in 2019.