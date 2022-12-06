Perrottet will open a new selective school at Westmead. It’s a terrible idea

Defenders of selective schools argue that smart kids shouldn’t have to suffer for the sake of the underprivileged. But even as educational policy, selective schooling has failed. Since 2003, as influxes have proliferated, the number of NSW students top performers in international tests known as PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) has roughly halved.
Selective schools are an electoral success; they appeal to parents in aspirational constituencies. Prime ministers love them. The latest, in Lepington, was a captain’s call from Gladys Berejiklian, who she would have liked to announce more of but was persuaded not to.
During its first two terms, the coalition government did not open any new selective schools. Under education ministers Adrian Piccoli and Rob Stokes, it recognized the problem its proliferation had created and focused on raising the standards of all public schools.
“Segregating schools according to labels has created more problems for us to deal with instead of solving the fundamental problem,” Stokes admitted in 2019.
It is difficult to reverse a system that is already entrenched. The Coalition government inherited selective schools and closing them would be politically tense. But opening more simply makes a fractured system worse.
To make a real difference, the government should have pumped resources into a plan announced by Education Minister Sarah Mitchell in 2019 to identify gifted and high-potential students outside the selective school system and extend them.
Teachers would have been trained to develop gifted students in areas such as sports, public speaking, and the arts. In short, broaden the definition of gifted from purely academic, and recognize all kinds of talents.
But in 2021, the team created to advise principals on high-potential student engagement was disbanded.
In the early and mid-20th century, students in New South Wales were not even teenagers when the adults around them decided whether they were college or professional. The former were sent to academic high schools, the latter to commercial schools.
In 1967, Wyndham’s sweeping overhaul created a comprehensive public high school system. There were bright kids, sporty kids, artistic kids, and mischievous kids. Families looked no further than their local public high school, which was often on HSC’s valedictorian list.
In the last 30 years the NSW public system has begun to revert to pre-Wyndham segregation. It just took another step in that direction.
Jordan Baker is chief reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald. She was previously an education editor.
