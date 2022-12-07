Perrottet vows to prevent people’s life savings from being ‘thrown away by slot machines’

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says impending reform of the state’s lucrative gambling industry is non-negotiable, regardless of the political ramifications.
The prime minister vowed on Thursday to tackle gambling and money laundering in the state’s pubs and clubs, so that future generations do not see their life savings “thrown away by slot machines”.
Perrottet said he was working with the industry to develop a response to a NSW Crime Commission report warning that poker machines were being used to launder millions in illegal cash.
The government is expected to announce a trial of cashless gambling technology in NSW in the coming months, although Perrottet did not disclose whether it would be a mandatory or optional programme.
“We have an obligation to care for our most vulnerable. We are going to do it, it is not negotiable, ”she said.
“It’s about doing the right thing, that’s what I focus on… there’s a problem and that problem needs to be fixed.”
Labor leader Chris Minns said on Wednesday that while he would be open to reforming the gaming industry, he wanted to know the full economic impact any major change would have on the workforce of 170,000.
Perrottet accused Minns of playing politics on the issue, rather than accepting that change was necessary.
“Whatever the Labor Party says is really their business, but…it’s not about the next election. It’s about doing the right thing. That is why you enter public life, that is what I am focused on, ”he said.