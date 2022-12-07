Perrottet vows to prevent people’s life savings from being ‘thrown away by slot machines’

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says impending reform of the state’s lucrative gambling industry is non-negotiable, regardless of the political ramifications.

The prime minister vowed on Thursday to tackle gambling and money laundering in the state’s pubs and clubs, so that future generations do not see their life savings “thrown away by slot machines”.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says the government must ensure that future generations do not invest their life savings in poker machines. Credit:brook mitchell

Perrottet said he was working with the industry to develop a response to a NSW Crime Commission report warning that poker machines were being used to launder millions in illegal cash.

The government is expected to announce a trial of cashless gambling technology in NSW in the coming months, although Perrottet did not disclose whether it would be a mandatory or optional programme.