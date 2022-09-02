Perrottet leading push against isolation rules as Albanese reduces mandat

Australian Medical Association wants to know why the government is cutting

Though they disagree on the details, both Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrottet want to relax the hated Covid rules – with the NSW prime minister calling for the mandatory isolation period to be scrapped completely just days after it was shortened by the prime minister.

Earlier this week, the national cabinet agreed to reduce the mandatory isolation time for COVID-positive cases from seven to five, starting next Friday.

Although the NSW Prime Minister had loudly advocated the cut, he told Sky News that the isolation period should be removed completely “as soon as possible”.

“I believe we need to move away from public health regulations, we need to move to a system where we will respect each other – if you’re sick stay home, if you’re not sick go to work,” he said.

“The state should not be enforcing these orders at this point in the pandemic.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shortening to five days of isolation was a necessary decision, despite health experts’ concerns about the move.

State and national leaders set their sights on mandatory isolation rules as they slowly begin to lift permanent lockdown restrictions (Photo: people in masks in Melbourne, July 2022)

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet (pictured) said he doesn’t believe people should stay home with Covid if they don’t feel sick

Mr Albanese said people should be able to return to work if they do not feel ill after the five-day period.

“It is, on the balance of where we are at, a necessary change that must take place and one that has been supported by all states and territories,” he told ABC TV on Friday.

However, the Australian Medical Association has called on the prime minister to release the health advice to the national cabinet that justified the changes in the isolation period.

The association’s president, Steve Robson, urged the government not to treat the virus like other infectious diseases.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured) has already removed the two days of the isolation period, regarding health experts

Professor Robson said the association had not been consulted prior to the announcement and doctors were “scratching their heads over what this advice is.”

However, the prime minister said releasing health advice would be a matter for the states.

“Key health officials in each state are responsible for their respective opinions, so that’s a matter for state governments whether that happens or not,” he said.

The prime minister said it is important that mandatory restrictions are reviewed and gradually relaxed as more people are vaccinated.

Education Secretary Jason Clare told the Seven Network that switching to lower isolation times was the right decision.

“Most Australians would say this is the right decision at this time of the pandemic, it’s been around 2.5 years,” he said.

However, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the health advice should be published.

“While it instinctively feels like a good thing, what’s wrong with explaining the details of the health advice so everyone can have the same level of reassurance?” she told the Seven Network.

She said Mr Albanian had promised to be more transparent in terms of national cabinet.

The changes to the isolation rules will also coincide with an end to masking mandates on domestic flights.

Western Australia will also remove mandatory mask rules for public transport from next Friday, but will remain in effect in high-risk environments such as hospitals.