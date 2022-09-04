Perrie Edwards spends some quality time with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son Axel

<!–

Perrie Edwards cut a casual figure as she spent some quality time with her family in Wilmslow Cheshire on Sunday.

The Little Mix star, 29, appeared in good spirits during the outing with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, and their one-year-old son Axel.

She wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, while accessorizing with a khaki baseball cap.

Perrie went makeup-free and showed off her natural beauty as her blonde locks fluttered in the wind.

Liverpool footballer Alex looked calm in a black t-shirt, matching shorts and white trainers as he carried Axel in his arms.

The Move hitmaker commemorated her son Axel’s first birthday with a series of adorable photos of her little boy’s “cake smash” that she posted to her Instagram.

A fad that originated in the US, a cake smash is where a one-year-old messes with a cake and a photographer is on hand to capture the candid moments.

Perrie and her little one seemed equally excited by the experience, as the radiant mother of one posed next to her son in one fell swoop.

The former X Factor winner who wore a beige satin shirt sat with her boy on her knee, who was wearing small jeans.

In other images, Axel wore a neutral knit baby suit while covered in cake, cheekily pulling his tongue at the photographer’s camera.

Axel sat in front of an incredible display of black and white photos documenting his life since he was born last year.

Perrie wrote: ‘Axel’s cake smash! The most adorable thing I’ve ever seen).’

Her bandmates also passed out from the photos, with Jade Thirlwall sharing a series of crying emojis beneath the photos.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who has twins with her fiancé Andre Gray, wrote: ‘Look at him mannn.’

It comes after Perrie announced she was engaged to boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She took to her Instagram page to share the happy news, along with some photos of the footballer as he got down on one knee to propose.