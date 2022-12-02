Perrie Edwards shows off her amazing figure in a black bikini in Dubai.

Perrie Edwards looked nothing short of sensational on Friday as she showed off her figure on a sun-soaked trip to Dubai.

The Little Mix star, 29, slipped into a skimpy black bikini that highlighted her incredible physique and toned abs.

Perrie – who welcomed son Axel last August – exuded confidence as she strolled along the coast in the city in the United Arab Emirates in sizzling snaps she shared to her Instagram.

The Black Magic hitmaker paired her sexy two-piece with a black cap from her own clothing line, Disora.

She shielded her face as she bent her head low to reveal the cap, her blonde locks falling over her shoulders.

Her post garnered a plethora of compliments from her adoring fans and followers.

It’s because Little Mix may have sparked speculation that their hiatus could be permanent, as their company, Eternal Magic Touring, has shut down.

Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail reports that ‘Documents filed with Companies House show the three remaining members – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, Perrie Edwards, 29, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 – sharing a windfall of nearly £10 million.

“Fourth member Jesy Nelson, 31, left in 2020 due to mental health issues and has embarked on a solo career.”

She continued: “The figures are revealed in a statement of solvency, filed as part of steps to close the company.

“It shows the band has £10.9 million in cash and owes the tax collector £1.1 million. The filing means the girls made about £5 million from their Confetti tour, which ended in May.”

Little Mix, who won The X Factor in 2011, announced last year that they would be ‘going on hiatus’ after the tour, though they insisted they weren’t breaking up.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne became mothers last year, with the latter welcoming twins a few days before Perrie gave birth to son Axel with her fiancé, Liverpool FC’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie has kept busy since the hiatus and it has been reported that she has now launched a new side hustle to keep her busy.

The singer has started a real estate company called Paxel Properties inspired by her son, Axel, 14 months.

And the hitmaker, who is engaged to Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, could make some serious money from the venture.

That’s what an insider told me The sun: ‘Perrie is no stranger to hard grafting and she likes to keep busy. She is business savvy and founded the real estate company earlier this year.

The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.

“There’s a lot of money in real estate and Perrie’s really out of her mind.”