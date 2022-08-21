WhatsNew2Day
Perrie Edwards shares adorable video montage of her son Axel to mark his first birthday

Entertainment
By Merry

“You’ll always be my little boy!” Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares adorable video montage of her son Axel on the occasion of his first birthday

By Callum Wells for Mailonline

Published: 17:58, 21 August 2022 | Updated: 17:58, 21 August 2022

Perrie Edwards shared an adorable video montage on Instagram on Sunday to mark her son Axel’s first birthday.

The Little Mix singer, 29, gave fans a glimpse of her life as a new mom over the past year in the unseen footage, set against Big Brovaz’s 2002 track Baby Boy.

In the rare clips, Axel, who she shares with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, can be seen enjoying a bath and cuddling with his mother.

Before donning a gold party hat on the big day, he also wears dungarees and grows a baby while sharing a sweet kiss with the Move singer.

In her caption, she wrote: “A whole year Axel. Memories to cherish forever. I love you, my absolute joy, you will always be my baby boy!’

It comes after Perrie announced she was engaged to boyfriend Alex.

She took to her Instagram page to share the happy news along with some photos of the footballer as he got down on one knee to propose.

She wrote in her post: ‘Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES!’

The footage showed Perrie with her hand over her mouth as she stood in front of the sea at sunset.

Alex was on one knee with an engagement ring in a box in his hand.

He was seen placing the diamond ring on her finger before the couple shared a kiss.

Perrie and her Liverpool FC fiancé have been dating since 2016, but they didn’t disclose their romance until February 2017.

Former X Factor contestant Perrie was previously in a relationship with ex One Direction member Zayn Malik.

They got engaged in August 2013, but later split in August 2015.

Perrie spoke about marrying Alex as early as 2020 when she appeared on the radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp.

She said, ‘I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it, you know what I mean? But it would certainly be a yes from me, I think!’

However, she told Subway the same year: ‘We always talk about the future. He’s mine forever, but I don’t think we’ll be ready to get engaged anytime soon.’

