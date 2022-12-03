Perrie Edwards gives fans sweet insight into her Dubai family holiday

<!–

Perrie Edwards gave a nice insight into her family life with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son Axel as she shared some holiday snaps from their trip to Dubai on Saturday.

The Little Mix singer, 29, was seen alongside her footballer beau Alex, 29, cradling Axel, 15 months old, as the trio enjoyed a night out at a fair together.

Perrie looked classy in a white linen combo, while Axel wore a cute cream and gray plaid top and matching shorts.

Holiday snaps: Perrie Edwards gave a sweet insight into her family life with fiancée Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and son Axel, 15 months, when she shared photos from Dubai on Saturday

Liverpool midfielder Alex looked casual in a £135 Casablanca orange print white T-shirt, which he paired with a dark blue bucket hat and shorts.

The family could be seen enjoying one of the games at the fair while enjoying their trip abroad together.

Perrie captioned her post, “Memories with my little family.”

Out and about: The Little Mix singer, 29, was seen alongside her soccer beau Alex, 29, rocking Axel as the trio enjoyed a night out together at a carnival

All the fun of the carnival: The trio enjoyed a night out together at a carnival, with Alex deeply concentrated as he tried to win a prize for Axel

The singer looked nothing short of sensational on Friday as she showed off her figure as she soaked up the sun in the Middle Eastern emirate.

She slipped into a skimpy black bikini that highlighted her incredible physique and toned abs.

Perrie – who welcomed son Axel last August – exuded confidence as she strolled along the coast in the city in the United Arab Emirates in sizzling snaps she shared to her Instagram.

All smiles: Alex and Perrie looked content as they posed with Axel, who Perrie gave birth to last August

The Black Magic hitmaker paired her sexy two-piece with a black cap from her own clothing line, Disora.

She shielded her face as she bent her head low to reveal the cap, her blonde locks falling over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Little Mix may have sparked speculation that their hiatus could be permanent, as their company, Eternal Magic Touring, has shut down.

Stunner: It comes after Perrie looked nothing short of sensational on Friday as she showed off her figure on her sun-kissed trip

Beach babe: She slipped into a skimpy black bikini that highlighted her incredible physique and toned abs

Alison Boshoff of the Daily Mail reports that ‘Documents filed with Companies House show that the three remaining members – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, Perrie Edwards, 29, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 – share a windfall of nearly £10 million.

“Fourth member Jesy Nelson, 31, left in 2020 due to mental health issues and has embarked on a solo career.”

She continued: “The figures are revealed in a statement of solvency, filed as part of steps to close the company.

“It shows the band has £10.9 million in cash and owes the tax collector £1.1 million. The filing means the girls made about £5 million from their Confetti tour, which ended in May.”

Little Mix, who won The X Factor in 2011, announced last year that they would be ‘going on hiatus’ after the tour, though they insisted they weren’t breaking up.