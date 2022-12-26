Perrie Edwards gives fans a glimpse of her cozy family Christmas with her soccer player fiance and son

Perrie Edwards has given fans a glimpse of her cozy family Christmas day with her soccer player fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their baby boy Axel.

In a plethora of snaps shared with her 16.6 million Instagram followers, the 29-year-old Little Mix star showed off her delicious Christmas Dinner and baby version of her little one.

And the happy couple posed with their son by the Christmas tree in an adorable family portrait, with all three looking up to the moon to celebrate together.

She captioned the post: ‘Christmas shenanigans! Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas ♥️’.

Perrie also decided to capture the moment with her Polaroid camera, taking selfies with her mother who joined them on Christmas Day.

Singing seems to be just one of Little Mixer’s talents as he showed a picture of the turkey smothered in bacon, then the delicious plate complete with the full meal of potatoes, Brussels sprouts, stuffing and Yorkshire pudding.

Adorable 15-month-old Axel also sat on a decorative sleigh wearing a Christmassy knit jumper and Spiderman shoes.

And to end the night, Perrie played a game of ‘Cold Case Files’ at the dining room table, which involves sourcing a fictional murder mystery and solving who the culprit is with various pieces of evidence looking for clues.

Earlier this month, Perrie soaked up the sun in Dubai on a family vacation.

She showed off her incredibly toned figure in a skimpy white crochet bikini during her sun-kissed break.

Perrie also flaunted her natural good looks and tanned complexion while removing her makeup.

She wore her long blonde locks in natural waves that cascaded to her shoulders as she beamed at her son Axel in an instant.

“Vacations with my loves,” his publication was captioned.

Meanwhile, Little Mix may have sparked speculation that his hiatus could be permanent as his company, Eternal Magic Touring, has gone out of business.

Alison Boshoff of the Daily Mail reports that “documents filed at Companies House reveal that the three remaining members – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, Perrie Edwards, 29 and Jade Thirlwall, 29 – are divvying up a windfall of almost £10m.

“Fourth member Jesy Nelson, 31, left in 2020, citing mental health issues, and has launched a solo career.”

Little Mix, who won The X Factor in 2011, announced last year that they would be going on a “hiatus” after the tour, although they emphasized that they were not disbanding.