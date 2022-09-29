Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘raided by burglars while at home with baby son’

The mansion of Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was “robbed by burglars while they were at home with their son,” it was reported Wednesday.

The singer and footballer, both 29, were left ‘terrified and heartbroken’ by the ‘brutal’ thief who made off with ‘a lot of valuables’.

According to The sunthe couple had been at the property with their son Axel for 13 months when they alerted police about the break-in.

A source told the publication: ‘It’s just the most outrageous thing to think that someone looked at all their belongings before realizing what was happening is so disturbing.

“The audacity of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and it’s clear they are heartbroken that a lot of valuables were stolen that meant a lot to them, not just financially.

“This is their dream home and they love it as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they are determined to get on with their lives.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for comment.

Perrie and Alex moved in together in 2019, giving fans a glimpse of moving into their beautiful home as the couple self-isolated amid the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The couple used social media at the time, sharing various snaps and clips from their whereabouts while making the most of their time.

The couple’s sitting room has a comfortable-looking crushed velvet and white tile sofa with an egg chair in the corner.

Perrie and Alex have entertained themselves while spending more time at home, with Perrie uploading a video of the couple doing an impromptu dance on their elegant marble staircase.

The floors in the main hallway are also clad in marble running up the stairs, along with a black banister.

The house also features very large hallways, while Perrie and Alex will find it easy to pass the time in their luxurious indoor pool.

As if that weren’t enough, the couple also has a large backyard full of plants and wood paneling, along with a hot tub where they can cozy up during the summer evenings.

In another living space, the couple has placed a large black beanbag chair in front of a sleek, modern fireplace with golden brown tiled walls.

The spacious kitchen has a wooden table in the middle, while Alex and Perrie also had a skylight built into the roof to let in plenty of natural light.