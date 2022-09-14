‘Period skin’ is a real thing and now there is treatment named after it

You know the pattern: one week your skin looks great, the next it’s dull. Then you get a breakout that takes another week to shift.

‘Period skin’ is something most women can relate to; while hormones peak and fall during each 28-day cycle, so does the quality of our skin. That’s why companies have started selling skincare that changes depending on the stage of your cycle — from Typology, which offers a new serum every week of the month, to Faace, which has a mask called “Period.”

During your period, estrogen and progesterone levels are at their lowest, so skin can be dry and sensitive. A week or so later, estrogen levels rise before ovulation and skin generally looks better. But if progesterone peaks in the second half of the cycle, oil production rises, which can lead to breakouts.

The idea is that if we adapt our skincare to our cycles, we can meet our skin’s needs throughout the month so that it remains stable – instead of fluctuating with our hormones.

But is it worth it, or is it just a gimmick to make us buy a range of products if you did? We put five brands to the test.

Four Serum Cycle

Typology Woman Periodic Serums, £54.30, uk.typology.com

What is it? This France-based skincare brand offers four serums, one for each week of the menstrual cycle.

The serum of the week, because when female hormones are at their lowest and skin is often dry, is ‘hydrating and soothing’; week two is for ‘suppleness and radiance’; week three is ‘moisturizing and astringent’ to reduce excess fat; while week four is “matting and impure.”

verdict: I can’t tell the difference between them – they all seem to leave my skin happily hydrated. But isn’t that the point of skin care? I’m not supposed to notice my skin changing – the serums are meant to deal with the hormonal changes for me, so I always have balanced skin.

And my skin looks smoother and more stable during my cycle: I have much less blemishes than usual in week four.

The packaging is beautifully minimalist, but I find the pipette clunky and difficult to use. And they are expensive no matter how you look at it.

You only use each serum for one week a month, but I find that I go through it faster than I thought.

Unlike other ranges, they’re easy to incorporate into your existing skincare routine — just add them after cleansing and before hydrating.

Best for: Women who have serious money to splash out on their skincare. 7/10

Hormone Balancer

Period face mask, £27, weareface.com

Period face mask, £27, weareface.com. A gel face mask to wear at any stage of the menstrual cycle

What is it? A face mask with gel (€27) to wear at any stage of the menstrual cycle. It’s the most versatile of all the products I’ve tried – even if the name is a little off-putting.

Apply it as a lightweight primer for your regular moisturizer or in a thick layer for a heavy mask that can be applied overnight.

It claims to do different things depending on your hormone levels; either moisturize dry skin or balance oiliness. And for every mask sold, the company donates a pack of period products to someone in need.

verdict: The first time I use it is when I have PMS and my skin is most prone to breakouts. I try it as an overnight mask and in the morning my skin feels dewy and plump.

After my period, in weeks two and three, I try it in thin layers as a serum under moisturizer, and find that the hyaluronic acid helps to keep my skin smooth.

It’s easy to use, you don’t have to keep track of what week you’re in, but I’m not sure it does everything it promises. Sure, it improves hydration and skin texture, but it doesn’t prevent breakouts or minimize pore size – I have to add other products for that.

Best for: Busy midlifers who combine work and family. 7/10

Instant glow up

The Body Shop products for use with the period guide at: thebodyshop.com

The Body Shop does not have a specific “period skincare” range, but does offer a comprehensive online guide to using its products during the menstrual cycle

What is it? The Body Shop does not have a specific “period skincare” range, but does offer a comprehensive online guide to using its products during the menstrual cycle.

verdict: I start when I’m on my period and my skin is at its worst. I’ve been referred to a cleansing or moisturizing mask, so I try the Mediterranean Almond Milk with Oats Instant Soothing Mask (£18), which promises to gently relieve dry skin. It smells great and is soothing, but my skin seems the same.

However, when I try the Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask (£18), I am sold. It absorbs excess oil, removes impurities and exfoliates – ideal for clearing blemishes that started in the week before your period.

In week two, when oil production increases, I use the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash and Toner (£9 each). As someone with combination skin, this works well.

In week three, when I’m ovulating and my skin is at its best, I add a Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask (£5) which gives an instant glow, and Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate (£30) to maintain radiance .

By week four I can see a difference in my skin. This is normally when oil and sebum production spikes so I start using Tea Tree Oil (£10) to prevent breakouts.

I’m going into my next menstrual cycle with healthier looking skin than I’ve had in months.

Best for: Problem skin. 9/10

PMS reliever

Urban Vedas Reviving range, urbanveda.com

Urban Veda’s Reviving range, urbanveda.com. This Ayurvedic skincare line is designed to naturally balance the skin all over the body, especially during hormonal cycles

What is it? This Ayurvedic skin care line is designed to naturally balance the skin all over the body, especially during hormonal cycles.

verdict: I try the Reviving Facial Oil (£29.99), which contains evening primrose oil – believed to help with PMS and hot flashes in menopausal women – and shatavari, an herb believed to aid female hormonal balance.

It smells great (the range includes aromatherapy oils) and my skin looks progressively brighter and plumper.

Unlike other period skincare products, this also has body products – from a Reviving Lotion (£12.99) to a Reviving Rose Body Oil (£35) – meaning I can balance hormonal changes anywhere, not just on my face.

If I get dry legs before my period, the rose oil really helps.

I also use an Ayurvedic dry body brush (£17.50), massaging myself firmly before showering to improve circulation and detoxify the body. I’m not sure if I’m toxin free, but my skin definitely feels soft enough to keep using it.

Best for: Women who want full body treatments. 9/10