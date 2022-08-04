Perils of Preaching Nationalism Play Out on Chinese Social Media

It is not often that ordinary Chinese say they are disappointed in their government in public. That they are ashamed of their government. That they want to renounce their membership of the Communist Party. And that they think the People’s Liberation Army is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

It is even rarer that such angry comments come from the kind of nationalists who usually support whatever their leaders demand of them.

For much of Monday and Tuesday, many Chinese people applauded the harsh rhetoric from government, military and media personalities who tried to thwart Chairman Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. When Ms Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan late Tuesday night, some social media users noted how disappointed they were at Beijing’s lackluster response.