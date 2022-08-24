‘Perhaps he needed the bathroom’: Gary Busey’s rep’s explanation for actor with his pants down

Actor Gary Busey’s spokesperson has claimed that the 78-year-old may have felt the need to relieve himself, which is why he was caught on camera with his pants around his ankles, his hands buried in his crotch.

Busey, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, had already faced censorship when he was photographed in Malibu on Saturday afternoon.

The actor was charged the day before with four counts of sexual contact and harassment after multiple women accused him of indecent behavior at a horror movie convention in New Jersey.

On Saturday, seemingly unaware that he was fully in public, the actor, whose behavior had changed dramatically after a near-fatal motorcycle crash in 1988, dropped his pants and sat on a couch with his hand between his legs.

“Gary often sits on the couch in front of his house to meditate and watch the ocean,” a Busey spokesperson said Tuesday.

Seemingly pleased with his actions, Busey sat down on the couch before pulling up his pants and lighting a cigar.

They said Page six“Our only guess is that maybe at his age he realized he couldn’t go to the toilet in time, which explains what happened in the video of him on the couch.”

Busey was seen Saturday afternoon at Point Dume Park in Malibu.

His rep said Busey was on private property, but he was in full view of the public, wearing a shirt that referenced the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves movie Point Break, in which he had a supporting role.

Busey was filmed making his way to a bench near the lookout, where he sat down, pulled out his phone, then pulled down his pants.

Busey will be seen in September 2019 promoting the Broadway musical Only Human

Busey stuck a hand in the front of his pants, seemed to grit his teeth, then looked around to make sure bystanders hadn’t caught him committing the lewd act.

Seemingly pleased with his actions, Busey lit a cigar and looked out over the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back into his car and leaving the park.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, is facing two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, following the New Jersey allegations.

The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed during the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ, police said.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were inappropriately touched by Busey during an autograph and meet and greet.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Police Department Lieutenant Commander Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that “multiple complaints” had been received throughout the weekend about the actor’s behavior.

Busey can be seen in September 2018, on the New York Stock Exchange

Police have revealed that they fully expect to hear from more women in the coming days following an incident in which Busey had to be removed from part of the event after seeing women groped, Fox 29 said.

Police did not initially identify the suspect as the actor, but followed up with a statement saying Busey was the man charged.

Busey would appear at the convention along with other actors, including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

A convention attorney, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company “assisted authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a famous guest at the convention.”

“Immediately after receiving a complaint from those in attendance, the famous guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” he said.

Monster-Mania also encouraged those in attendance to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all of our attendees is paramount to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values.”

The actor, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled to be a featured guest for all three days of the event

The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed during the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, suburban Philadelphia.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he came to prominence and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple has been together since 2006 and got into a relationship in 2008. Together they share a 12-year-old son, Luke.

Busey also has two children from previous relationships: son Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

His son said the motorcycle accident in 1988 changed his father significantly.

He suffered severe damage to the frontal lobe of his brain as a result of the crash, making him “more impulsive and prone to anger and grandiosity,” according to a 2019 Hollywood reporter profile.

“He was a vegetable in a wheelchair staring at the wall,” Jake said.

“When I was 17, I had to teach him to talk to my mother, eat, feed himself. To walk again. To write. I found that very difficult at that age.’

He added: “The version of him after the accident put his personality at 11.

“I feel like I lost my father on December 4, 1988.”

Hollywood Reporter’s profile describes his lack of filter after the accident.

They reported that while shooting for the magazine, he asked a slim male photo assistant, “Were you a woman before? You came out great.’

He then told a female hairstylist, “If you’re not having fun, I’ve got something for you to have fun with: I’ll tickle you until you pee.”

Busey faced drug charges earlier in 1995 when authorities found cocaine during a search of his Malibu home.

He was charged with one count of cocaine possession and three counts of marijuana possession, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and being under the influence of cocaine.

He has also been arrested in the past on charges of intimate partner violence.

In 2011, during a season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually abusing a female associate of the show.

“We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me,” an employee told the Daily Beast in 2016.

“And at one point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach and grabbed my breasts.

‘I didn’t know what to do.

So I made this joke, ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity!’

Then he took my hand and put it [over] his penis, and said, “I’m just getting started, honey.”