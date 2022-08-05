Perfect winter getaway: How to stay at the luxe AFrame Kangaroo Valley traveller are raving about

Travelers book a rustic romantic cabin in the heart of one of Australia’s most picturesque regions.

The A frame sits a small rural neighborhood at the foot of a mountain in the Kangaroo Valley, two hours south of Sydney.

Guests can enjoy the stunning residence and luxurious outdoor spa with spectacular views of the breathtaking surroundings and waterfalls.

Australian travelers rave about a romantic, rustic AFrame cabin with an incredible wood-fired hot tub and cozy interior in the middle of one of Australia’s most scenic regions

One of the guest’s favorite amenities is the wood-fire heated hot tub that vacationers can enjoy while taking in the beautiful views during the day or gazing at the stars at night.

The AFrame is located in a small rural neighborhood at the foot of a mountain in the Kangaroo Valley near the village of Barrengary, two hours south of Sydney

Guests can enjoy the stunning residence and the luxurious outdoor spa with spectacular views of the breathtaking surroundings and the waterfall

Inside, the house is sparsely furnished, decked out with furniture and supplies sourced from local businesses, and has a fully equipped kitchen, luxury bathroom with a cast iron bath and a cozy lounge with a fireplace.

The unique villa was built using recycled telephone poles that once stood in a Sydney suburb and 150-year-old roof shingles have been repurposed as bathroom floor tiles.

One of the guest’s favorite amenities is the wood-fire heated hot tub that vacationers can enjoy while taking in the beautiful views during the day or gazing at the stars at night.

Inside, the house is sparsely furnished, decked out with furniture and supplies sourced from local businesses

The villa was built using recycled telephone poles that once stood in suburban Sydney and 150-year-old roof shingles have been repurposed as bathroom floor tiles

There is also a fully equipped kitchen, a luxurious bathroom with a cast iron bath and a cozy lounge with a fireplace

Dozens of people raved about their stay at the AFrame and one called it ‘an idyllic and totally divine location for a weekend getaway’

The AFrame is set on 16 acres of pristine Australian bushland with towering gum trees and a 500m private creek for guests to swim in during the warmer months.

Adventurers can explore the nearby attractions of the magical region with historic townships, hiking trails, waterfalls and national parks not far away.

Dozens of people raved about their stay at the AFrame, and one called it “an idyllic and utterly divine location for a weekend getaway.”

‘The setting under the mountains overlooking waterfalls and the sound of the babbling brook was soothing. Relaxing in the beautiful hot tub with a drink was such a lovely way to spend the afternoon,” they wrote.

Starting at $595 per night with a two-night minimum stay, the AFrame is fully booked throughout August and much of the rest of the year with a few free nights left, so travelers better hurry if they get their spot. want to secure.