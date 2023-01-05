‘Perfect’ scores of 99.95 given to IB students drop by half after conversion process overhaul

Previously, students received a final score in a whole number, from this year they received that number to two decimal places. For example, a student with a score of 45.00 would convert to an ATAR-equivalent grade of 99.85, while a grade of 45.25 would convert to 99.90. A student with a score of 45.50 to 99.95 and a grade of 45.75 would also translate to 99.95.

Research conducted by UAC said the new conversion system would mean 15 percent of students would see their ATAR-equivalent rank drop, 60 percent of students would get the same grade, while 25 percent would get a higher rank.

Trinity Grammar School students George and John Dedousis, 18, achieved a perfect score of 45 out of 45, which converted to an International Baccalaureate Admission Score of 45.75 and an ATAR equivalent of 99.95 for both. George said he supported the changes.

“Honestly, I didn’t understand how it worked until yesterday. The system is really good. It gives you a more accurate picture because it rewards students and sets them apart more,” said George.

At Cranbrook in Bellevue Hill, which offered the IB for the first time this year, 24 students completed the leaving qualification and 21 percent of them achieved an ATAR-equivalent grade of 98, while 63 percent achieved an ATAR above 90. .