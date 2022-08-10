Perfect round egg being laid by rescue hen named Twinskie – as owner offers it for sale on eBay

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A family’s pet chicken has laid a perfectly spherical ‘one in a billion’ egg – which she hopes can now sell for nearly £500.

Annabel Mulcahy was shocked to discover the ‘weird’ round egg at her home in West Oxfordshire on Saturday morning.

The hen responsible for laying the egg of opportunity is a rescue named Twinskie, who was mentioned by one of Mrs. Mulcahy’s daughters.

Annabel Mulcahy and her family (pictured) were amazed to discover on Saturday morning that one of their rescue hens had laid a “one in a billion” bulbous egg

Hen Twinskie – named by one of Mrs. Mulcahy’s daughters – was responsible for laying the perfectly round beauty

Mrs. Mulcahy has been raising chickens with the family, who live in Brize Norton, for the past 20 years and has saved more in recent years as the children have been very interested.

She said, ‘I opened the box and it was there, a perfect circle.

“I googled and it was quoted as being one in a billion. It’s weird,’

Ms Mulcahy added that she did a ‘double-take’ and that the egg is so perfectly round she can roll it ‘like a marble’ on the table. Oxford Post reported.

Ms Mulcahy has put the egg up for sale on eBay and says she’s seen some going for £480 in the past and hopes to buy an extra run with the money so she can save more chickens

She took a photo of the marble-like wonder next to oval eggs to show how different it looks.

The stunningly spherical egg will not be eaten, as Mrs. Mulcahy has put it up for sale on eBay.

She said she’s seen a few round eggs go for as much as £480 in the past and hopes to buy an extra run with the money so she can save more chickens.

She added: ‘They are so friendly. When I’m in the garden, they come to sunbathe at your feet.

“Twinskie is nicknamed Labrador because she will follow you everywhere.”