PepsiCo plans to lay off HUNDREDS OF corporate workers

PepsiCo is laying off hundreds of workers at its headquarters in New York, Illinois and Texas as the shedding of white-collar jobs continues to sweep across the United States.

The food and beverage giant behind Pepsi, Doritos, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Cheetos and hundreds of other household brands wants to ‘simplify’ organizing with massive job cuts.

They will affect the North American beverage business in Compra, New York, and the snack food and packaged food business that is based in Chicago, Illinois, and Plano, Texas.

The move follows mass layoffs in middle management in the technology and media sectors, while Walmart and Ford also cut their workforces.

A memo sent to PepsiCo staff, seen by the Wall Street Journal, said the layoffs are intended to “simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently.”

Most of the cuts will be in the beverage sector because the snack equipment has already been dismantled with a voluntary retirement program.

As of December 25 of last year, the company employed 309,000 people worldwide, including 129,000 in the US.

Major food and drink companies have been raising prices in stores to cope with inflation and the rising cost of living, which has led to higher prices for ingredients and transportation.

In October, PepsiCo bosses said they were cutting costs because of the economic situation.

Job cuts will affect the North American beverage business in Compra, New York (pictured)

They follow other major firms that are cutting their white-collar staff while maintaining their blue-collar workforce, such as Walmart, Gap, Zillow, Ford, and Stanley Black & Decker.

The industry-wide moves are raising fears that the US is racing towards a ‘white collar recession’.

In normal recessions, blue-collar workers tend to lose their jobs first, but now white-collar workers are facing massive layoffs.

A KPMG report said that more than half of US CEOs are considering job cuts in the next six months.

Dave Gilbertson, vice president of software maker UKG, told the financial times: ‘I wouldn’t be at all surprised if white-collar workers end up being the first to be laid off in a recession scenario.

US-based tech companies have cut more than 28,000 jobs so far this year, more than double the year before, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks such ads.

‘If you look at where the layoffs have already taken place, you haven’t really targeted the blue collar markets yet. That’s because there is a very serious labor shortage in these blue collar positions.

Last month, goal, owner Facebook, instagram and WhatsApp, revealed that it will cut 13 percent of its workforce, while Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s employees following its successful acquisition of the social networking site.

Experts have warned that industries are facing a “triple whammy” of economic slowdown, inflation and the end of pandemic-fuelled growth.

Overall, US-based tech companies have shed more than 28,000 jobs so far this year, more than double the year before, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks such jobs. advertisements.