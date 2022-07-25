Pepsi, Starbucks and McDonald’s use TikTok challenges to encourage users to market unhealthy food

While TikTok was once thought of as an app for teens, many of the world’s biggest brands have realized its potential to reach a wide audience and launched their own accounts.

Now, an investigation has revealed how junk food brands, including Pepsi, Starbucks and McDonald’s, are encouraging TikTokers to market their products to them through hashtag challenges.

Researchers from Australia’s Deakin University studied videos from 16 food and drink brands and revealed the clever tactics used to drive brand engagement on TikTok.

For example, the study highlights Pepsi India’s #SwagStepChallenge, which challenged viewers to make a “swag” sign with their hands to activate Pepsi sunglasses.

This challenge hashtag was viewed a whopping 107.9 billion times and provided Pepsi with extensive free marketing.

“Our research has shown that TikTok is an emerging source of unhealthy food marketing, including by brand-instigated users,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in BMJ Global Health.

“Given the popularity of TikTok among children, our findings support the need for policies that protect children from the harmful effects of food marketing, including those on social networking platforms.”

Researchers from Australia’s Deakin University have revealed how many brands not only use their own accounts for promotional activities, but also encourage viewers to market their products to them.

Most Popular Hashtag Challenges pepsi #SwagStepChallenge – 107.9 billion views Lays # SmileDekeDekho – 49 Billion Views Doritos #DoritosFlatLife – 17.6 billion views Cheetos #ItWasntMe – 13.9 billion views Starbucks #SipIntoSummer – 10.9 billion views Doritos #DoritosDuetRoulette – 9.5 billion views McDonald’s #McDonaldsCCSing – 8.6 billion views Cheetos #DejaTuHuella – 4.8 billion views 7 – Elf #SlurpeeSummer – 2.6 billion views Starbucks #MadeReadyDuet – 12.7 million views

With over a billion users, TikTok has become the social media app of choice for people around the world and is especially popular with children.

Despite this, little research has been done on how junk food is promoted among young people in the app.

The aim of this study was therefore to investigate the use of proprietary media by major unhealthy food brands on TikTok, [and the] the nature of the branded hashtag challenges caused by unhealthy food brands and the user-generated content based on them,” the researchers explain.

In the study, the team reviewed videos posted on June 30, 2021 by 16 food and beverage brands.

The 16 brands in the study were M&M’s, Extra/Orbit, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Fanta, Diet Coke, McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, 7-Eleven and Burger King.

Their analysis found that 539 videos were posted by the 16 accounts, with three percent in 2019, 37 percent in 2020 and 60 percent in the first six months of 2021.

Four accounts — Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Diet Coke — had no videos posted.

Diet Coke had the fewest followers (14), while Starbucks had the most (1.6 million).

The videos averaged 63,400 views, 5,829 likes, 157 comments and 36 shares.

Many of the most popular videos encouraged viewers to create their own videos featuring the brands’ products.

Pepsi’s #SwagStepChallenge was the most popular, with 107.9 billion views on the hashtag, followed by Lay’s #SmileDekeDekho (49 billion views), Doritos’ #DoritosFlatLife (17.6 billion views) and Cheetos’ #ItWasntMe (13.9 billion views ).

“Brand activity has grown rapidly – ​​with most videos posted in the 6 months prior to data collection – and includes initiating branded hashtag challenges that encourage user-generated content with branded products, brand-delivered videos or branded effects ‘, the researchers wrote.

McDonald’s hashtag #McDonaldsCCSing has been viewed 8.6 billion times, challenging viewers to do a duet with the brand

With over a billion users, TikTok has become the go-to social media app for people around the world, and is especially popular with kids

“Analysis of a sample of branded, user-generated content created in response to this showed that brand hashtag challenges effectively turn users into, in TikTok’s words, ‘unofficial brand ambassadors’.”

Videos posted by influencers were particularly effective, averaging nearly 10 times as many likes per video as videos seemingly unpaid.

“The substantial reach of influencer marketing is worrisome, as exposure to influencer marketing of unhealthy foods has been shown to increase energy intake (from unhealthy foods and in general),” the researchers added.

The UK Health and Care Bill proposes that all ‘paid’ online marketing of ‘less healthy food and drink’ be banned from 2023.

The researchers do point to a proposed exemption in the bill.

“A proposed exemption for brand-only advertising (ie advertising a brand without identifiable unhealthy foods in the advertising) threatens to limit the extent to which children are protected,” they explained.

“Nearly half of the brand name hashtag challenges in our research promoted brands, rather than foods per se, and thus appear to be outside the scope of the proposed law.”

Based on the findings, the researchers argue for better policies to protect children from the harmful effects of online food marketing.

“The rising popularity of TikTok also calls for further research into its potential impact on public health and its role as a political actor in business,” they concluded.