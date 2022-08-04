Pep Lijnders reveals Thiago Alcantara nearly missed the Champions League final

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has claimed Thiago Alcantara had come very close to withdrawing from the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May because he “couldn’t feel his toes” before the game.

The Spain international stumbled out of the Reds’ game against Wolves last week with an Achilles tendon, but was given an injection before the match in Paris to enable him to play.

However, Lijnders has revealed that Thiago had a negative reaction to his latest pre-match injection, leaving much doubt whether he would start or whether Naby Keita would take his place.

Thiago Alcantara struggled with injury ahead of Champions League final

Pep Lijnders has said that Liverpool only made a last minute decision to play against Thiago

‘Thiago did not warm up because he could no longer feel his toes after his last injection’, explains Lijnders in his new book ‘Intensity’.

“He told me just before he went out and he said, ‘Get Naby ready’. I’ll tell you one thing: these are the things a coach doesn’t want to hear right before a final. The problem was that if he didn’t start, he couldn’t sit on the bench.

“We were hesitant and only after the quick footwork did we decide to trust him that he felt he could play; he was experienced enough to make this call. Naby was insane dealing with this whole situation, I must say – credits to him.”

Thiago did eventually start in the final but struggled to impress and was substituted in the second half as Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat.

While there was uncertainty on the pitch at the Stade de France, there was also much concern off the ground as supporters struggled to enter the venue for kick-off after French police chose to use pepper spray to try to control the crowd. to get.

The final was marred by the treatment of supporters outside the Stade de France

Lijnders has said players were visibly upset by the treatment of their supporters

The game was eventually delayed by 36 minutes and Lijnders gave an insight into the anger the players felt towards UEFA as the news trickled through about what was going on.

‘It was dead quiet. Some (players) were in tears, some were just frustrated and most of us disappointed.

“UEFA did not warn us about the delays. It wasn’t until after we had finished our warm-up that we found out. Can you imagine that, for a Champions League final?

“But more important than this was the terrible treatment of our supporters outside, who tried to come in to watch the game. A complete failure of the authorities, UEFA and the police.

“Treating football fans like it was a riot. We couldn’t believe what we saw and heard when we later received the images, videos and stories of those who were caught up in it. That included my own relatives telling me they were crying—first from fear when they were outside and later from sheer relief once they were inside.

“They told me that the only ones who were calm were the Liverpool supporters. I’m sorry to say, UEFA must do better,” said Lijnders.