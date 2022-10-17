‘Pep knew!: Fans react to Guardiola falling to his knees in the build-up to Liverpool’s winner

<!–

Football fans were amused when a new camera angle of the winner of Mo Salah against Manchester City emerged on Monday, showing that Guardiola knew what was coming.

Salah scored the only goal of the huge Premier League game at Anfield midway through the second half, knocking down a long ball and spinning Joao Cancelo to continue running for goal and finishing.

And new zoomed-out images show Guardiola’s reaction to the entire game.

Pep Guardiola (bottom left) can be seen on his knees as Mo Salah runs through the goal

The City manager immediately drops to his knees the moment Cancelo lets Salah through.

He can then only watch as the Egyptian does exactly what he expected and throws the ball into the net.

Fans quickly took to social media to debunk the clip, saying that “Pep knew right away.”

The goal could prove to be a huge turning point in the season as Liverpool had their worst start to the season in a decade.

With three points, they climbed to eighth place, but they are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.