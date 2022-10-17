WhatsNew2Day
‘Pep knew!: Fans react to Guardiola falling to his knees in the build-up to Liverpool’s winner

By Merry

‘Pep knew right away!’: Football fans laugh at Guardiola for falling to his knees ahead of Liverpool’s winner – with the Man City boss ‘knowing it would be a goal as soon as it fell on Salah’ and ‘it was ready’ after Joao Cancelo’s mistake

  • Manchester City lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday
  • Joao Cancelo was guilty of the goal, which allowed Mo Salah to continue running
  • Pep Guardiola pretended to know Salah would score the moment he went in

By Spencer Morgan for Mailonline

Published: 15:28, 17 October 2022 | Updated: 15:29, October 17, 2022

Football fans were amused when a new camera angle of the winner of Mo Salah against Manchester City emerged on Monday, showing that Guardiola knew what was coming.

Salah scored the only goal of the huge Premier League game at Anfield midway through the second half, knocking down a long ball and spinning Joao Cancelo to continue running for goal and finishing.

And new zoomed-out images show Guardiola’s reaction to the entire game.

Pep Guardiola (bottom left) can be seen on his knees as Mo Salah runs through the goal

The City manager immediately drops to his knees the moment Cancelo lets Salah through.

He can then only watch as the Egyptian does exactly what he expected and throws the ball into the net.

Fans quickly took to social media to debunk the clip, saying that “Pep knew right away.”

The goal could prove to be a huge turning point in the season as Liverpool had their worst start to the season in a decade.

With three points, they climbed to eighth place, but they are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

