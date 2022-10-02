Pep Guardiola warns Erik ten Hag that he can only survive at Man United by winning

<!–

Pep Guardiola has warned Erik ten Hag that the only way to survive at Manchester United is through success.

The two former Bayern Munich colleagues will face each other for the first time when United travel to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

And Guardiola said the sixth manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 will only get time if he wins enough games.

“If United trust him and let him build a team by giving him years and years, that’s welcome. I can’t say anything else,” Guardiola said.

“But he knows, I know, everyone knows we depend on results.

“I’m still here at City because we’ve won in the past. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

‘Erik knows – and all the managers there don’t know anymore. If you can’t win at the big clubs, you don’t get time.

“If you don’t win, you’ve got a problem.”

Alarm bells rang when Ten Hag lost his first two Premier League games as United boss – 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford.

But they have recovered and won their next four – including notable home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal – before Sunday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

United have had their last two league games – away to Crystal Palace and at home to Leeds – postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It means their last game was the UEFA Europa League win on September 15 against Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova.

Ten Hag coached Bayern’s second team when Guardiola was in charge of the first team between 2013 and 2015.

The pair exchanged ideas on tactics and training methods and were always effusive in their praise for each other.

And Guardiola added on the eve of Sunday’s game: “The start was difficult, but then they came back, put incredible energy into their games and got the results.

“That’s the best way to start building – by getting results. They give you time to build what you want.’

Ten Hag said on Friday that he did not regret taking the job at United, rather than waiting to see if he was a candidate to succeed Guardiola at City.

Guardiola claimed in April that the Dutchman “could be the one” to follow him at the Etihad.

“That’s a nice compliment,” he said. “But I was 100 percent convinced to choose Man United, with all the trimmings. I haven’t regretted it for a second.

“I have a lot of admiration for Pep Guardiola because not only is he successful, he does it in a way that really draws people to football – that’s a real reward.”