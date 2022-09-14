Pep Guardiola shown a yellow card at full-time of Man City comeback win after arguing with the ref

Despite Manchester City making a late comeback to beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola was shown a full-time yellow card for arguing with the referee.

Frustrated by their German opponents at the Etihad Stadium for much of the night, City fell behind shortly after half-time when Jude Bellingham threw a header past a helpless Ederson.

But two incredible goals in the last 10 minutes – first a shot put from John Stones and then a remarkable acrobatic finish from Erling Haaland – turned the game in City’s favour.

Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden argued with the referee during Manchester City’s full-time win

The City boss continued to gesture angrily to Italian competition official Daniel Orsato

But apparently that wasn’t enough to make Guardiola happy, as he began protesting full-time against Italian referee Daniel Orsato, while Phil Foden also tried to argue his point.

The City boss continued to gesturing angrily to the match official as he walked away and appeared to be telling him to fuck off.

Orsato booked Guardiola, who comically hugged the referee as he tried to get him back in. The pair then had a much calmer conversation as they tried to explain their points of view.

Fans on social media reacted to Guardiola’s antics and couldn’t help but laugh at the Spaniard.

It was clear that Guardiola was not happy about something, despite City winning the game

Guardiola was shown a yellow card for his troubles when he tried to hug the referee to get him back on the pitch

Erling Haaland produced an acrobatic finish as City left late to beat Borussia Dortmund

“Pep is hilarious, I love him,” wrote one supporter.

“LOOOOL Pep gave the referee so much verbal information until he saw him go to his pocket and he tried to apologise,” added another.

“Pep Guardiola has to be one of the strangest characters in football,” said a third.

But other fans just couldn’t understand why Guardiola was trying to beat the match official despite City claiming the win.

“Come on Pep, leave the referee,” one wrote on Twitter. We won.’