Pep Guardiola says his Man City career ‘won’t be complete’ if they fail to win the Champions League

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pep Guardiola admitted his spell at Manchester City would not be complete without lifting the Champions League.

City have reached the final once, with defeat in the semi-finals and three quarter-finals and the Catalan suggested his legacy will be measured by their results in Europe’s premier league.

It is the first time that Guardiola – who signed a new two-year contract extension during the World Cup – has lived up to his own expectations on the continent.

Pep Guardiola claimed he needs a Champions League title to ‘complete’ his tenure at Man City

Guardiola watched as his side were knocked out of the competition’s semi-finals in May

“I admit it’s the trophy we want and my time here won’t be complete if we don’t win it,” Guardiola said.

But it’s not the only reason I extended. I will do anything for the club. Of course it’s the trophy we don’t have and we’ll try to do it.

“I feel like they’ll get it sooner or later, we’ve tried that in the past. We will try with all our might.

“It is difficult for me to reject the club. I don’t have enough words to express my incredible gratitude to this club.’

City will take on RB Leipzig when the Champions League returns in the last-16 leg in February, but have endured a slew of tough domestic games beforehand.

The Spaniard hopes that his team can beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League

City also reached the final in 2021, but were beaten by Premier League rivals Chelsea

The Premier League champions play Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and leaders Arsenal for Leipzig – and host Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Guardiola urged fans to ‘unconditionally support the team’ after bad behavior from both clubs threatened stadium bans in a bid to dampen a toxic rivalry.

As his players slowly return to training, Guardiola expects to miss Julian Alvarez during the festive period following Argentina’s World Cup victory.

“We are incredibly happy for him, congratulations to him and Nico Otamendi,” the City boss added. ‘It was well deserved. Julian, we are delighted that he has played a lot and that his contribution has been great for the team.

Guardiola was full of praise for young striker Julian Alvarez after his World Cup performances

“He gets a week, ten days off. There are many games. He will have a break. I don’t know the exact date. Maybe for the new year.

“I feel that those who were at the World Cup are in better shape than players who weren’t.

“The players who didn’t go miss the rhythm, the ones who come back have fought and trained every day. Players who were not at the World Cup can pick up the rhythm tomorrow, so we have to make do with what we have.’