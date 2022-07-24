Pep Guardiola says he would have been ‘incredibly happy’ to see sold players stay at Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he was pleased to have Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko all three stay with the club.

However, he believes their desire to want more was the reason the trio left the club to join Arsenal and Chelsea respectively this summer.

It was a busy summer window at the Etihad Stadium, with the main departures from three of their Premier League title-winning side.

Guardiola says he would have been happy if Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko had stayed at City

Gabriel Jesus was the first to leave and secured a £45million move to Arsenal, where the Brazilian forward has already scored two goals during the Gunners’ pre-season tour.

Then came Raheem Sterling’s move to Stamford Bridge, marking the start of the Ted Boehly era at Chelsea. The 27-year-old moved to West London for £55 million.

Rounding out the trio, Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Jesus at The Emirates last week on a £32m transfer to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are among the big names leaving Man City this summer

Oleksandr Zinchenko is another City star leaving, joining fellow breakaway Jesus at Arsenal

All three players were not guaranteed starters under Guardiola last season, but the Spanish boss says he would have been happy if they had stayed with the club.

‘No [the outgoings weren’t guaranteed] because I was incredibly happy with Gabriel, Oleks and Raheem,” said Guardiola.

“If they stayed longer, there wouldn’t be a problem. They proved last year how good they are.

“But sometimes the players want more, and the club thinks this is the right time to do that. But the most important thing is that they leave satisfied with the club and what they have done.

“Normally that’s ten percent more when you talk about transfers in Spain, Germany, England. It happens and we know it. It happens because they are really good. They are the best ages and their best years may come now. Therefore, they have value in the market.

“Chelsea and Arsenal have paid the money that is fair. And the discussions were perfect, Txiki [Begiristain] told me. Good for both sides and very friendly.’

Pep was sad to see players like Zinchenko leave the club because they were incredibly loved

Erling Haaland celebrated the winner’s win in City’s pre-season win over Bayern Munich

Guardiola added that he was sad to see the trio leave because the players were incredibly loved and that he had great chemistry with each of the stars since arriving in Manchester.

‘This summer we bought special people. And the rest we know each other. And we are sad because Raheem, Gabriel and Oleks were incredibly loved. Since I arrived in Manchester the chemistry has been incredible. It makes up for me’

City’s new side include the £51 million signing for Erling Haaland, who scored his first goal for his new club on Saturday in their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

The club have also recruited England star Kalvin Phillips and are nearing the signing of Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella if the two clubs can agree a fee for the Spaniard.