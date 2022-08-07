Pep Guardiola says he will ‘take a break’ if he does not extend his Man City deal

Pep Guardiola has revealed he will take a break from football if he doesn’t commit his long-term future to Manchester City this season.

And the record-breaking City boss insists success or failure in the Champions League will not affect his decision on what to do when his current contract expires next summer.

Guardiola will start the new season at West Ham on Sunday and will be looking for a fifth league title in the past six years at the Etihad.

In all, he is entering a seventh season with the Blues and revealed that, after a round of initial talks, he will continue negotiations, possibly as early as mid-season, on an extension.

That could mean Guardiola will remain in charge until 2025, playing with the Blues for nearly a decade.

And the 51-year-old admitted that with his personal friends Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano in key executive roles at the club, he will not be leaving City for another club.

‘Everything is liquid. I have no future prospects to say (what will happen),’ said Guardiola.

“I’m pretty sure I’m happy here and in the end I’m staying, and if not, it’s not because I want to move forward or move to another place.

“It’s because I’ll stop, I’ll take a break. These are my thoughts at the moment.

“First of all, of course I’m here because we won; otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I have good professionals and they are friends, but my friends are not stupid and it is a business and they need results.

‘And life is life. Usually I am here in these facilities, many hours, and then I take a car and go home. So I love my life, I love my job.

‘I’m not alone here. I’m happy with the staff, the back room staff. We’ve known each other quite well for six years. Do we know each other. They know me, I know them. We don’t have to make rules, everything is flowing.

“It’s very different when you first arrive, you have to set up, you have to know each other – not just the players. “People say I can be happy with the players, with the staff, with the staff in the back room, with the hierarchy of the club. Obviously if there were problems, I had problems, I wouldn’t be here for seven years.”

Guardiola’s record in domestic football borders on the astonishing – he won the league title 10 times in 13 seasons with City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

But his second and most recent Champions League victory came in 2011, although he insists his success – or otherwise – will not affect his contract decisions.

“No, for the reasons why if I won the Champions League two or three years ago, what would be the point for me to say, ‘If I win the Champions League, I should leave?'” he said.

‘No, that’s not the point. It’s not. My life doesn’t depend on that. Of course I would like to win it. Yes, it is a dream or a goal to do it.

“I know how good the opponents are and how tough the competition is. I’ve said so many times that people might not believe me that I’m making up an excuse.

“People say no, I’m here to win, but I didn’t come here to win the Champions League. They didn’t ask me. Of course they want it and I’m the first to want it, but it was the same with Munich. I won it twice with Barcelona. I want to win all four. If I’m a manager for 30 or 40 years, I want to win the Champions League every season.

“I don’t feel like a failure if I haven’t won in two years with Barcelona or three years with Munich. We want to win it, but at the same time I am not a master of the universe. I don’t feel that way.

“So we tried and we were closer last season and we will try again this season. But I wouldn’t leave in 11 months if we don’t win the CL this season. I’d be the happiest man on earth if we did. We want to try, but it won’t be the reason.’

Meanwhile, £100m playmaker Jack Grealish begins his second season with Guardiola this afternoon, as his manager demands – and predicts – a much-improved display as the former Villa man looks to cement his place in England’s World Cup line-up.

“The most important thing to know about Jack Grealish is that he won the Premier League; he came here to help us win the Premier League and he did it,” said Guardiola.

“Jack is incredibly loved in the locker room. He is so humble and people love him. Of course I want more, not just from Jack but from everyone.

“I want more, I definitely want more. And he will have to fight. We have a small squad and the competition up front is so big and they are really good players. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, everyone knows Jack. Any player.

“A minute on the field shows me. The much better you play, the more likely you are to play more minutes. And we are optimistic because he has arrived here well and he knows that the World Cup is just around the corner.

“The manager Gareth (Southgate) knows he has a great squad because there are a lot of good players in the England national men’s team. And everyone knows what he has to do.’