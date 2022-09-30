Pep Guardiola says City must feed off the pressure from fans during Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City to feed on the pressured atmosphere of derby day to put down a mark.

The Premier League champions could be eight points clear of Manchester United with the win on Sunday and Guardiola called on City supporters to cause a furore.

Guardiola believes that noise at the Etihad Stadium has increased recently and that a full house could play a role.

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City to feed on the pressured atmosphere of derby day

Guardiola’s selection will take on Manchester United in their Premier League game on Sunday

“Go to the stadium and it’s important that we feel pressure from them,” he said. ‘Demands the best. We need it, I want them to be active. It’s not just any football game. We must demand the best of ourselves.

“The stadium will be full, the supporters behind us – they know we will do our best. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid it is noisier the days before – more media, everything. The rest, in Germany, and here, you can work.

‘We can’t be lazy. You have to express emotions and feelings, important. Here [in the head] are the decisions before you act. Be calm and make the right decisions to stay calm.”