Pep Guardiola reveals he will enter talks with Man City over a new contract before end of the season

Pep Guardiola opened the door to signing a new contract with Manchester City on the eve of the club’s title defense.

The 52-year-old, who has won the Premier League four times in five years, is now in the final season of his contract.

A decision on Guardiola’s future is unlikely to be made until Christmas, but he is considering extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium after seven years.

Pep Guardiola (above) has opened the door to signing a new contract with Manchester City

“I wouldn’t change my life here for a second,” he said. “We have spoken to the club. Halfway through the season, the end of the season, we will talk again about how we feel and decide what is best for the club.

“I have often said that if they want it, I want to stay longer, but at the same time I have to be sure. It’s not the second or third season, it’s been many years and I need to see how the players behave.

“I don’t want to be a problem, sometimes when you expand things and force yourself it’s not good, so we have to go through it and relax and situations like this happen when it’s going to happen naturally. If you force it, it won’t work.

A decision on Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is unlikely to be made before Christmas

“We will see what happens during the season and how we feel and the best decision for the club will be made.”

City – who will start their league campaign with West Ham United on Sunday – are on the hunt for a left back and are approaching the acquisition of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez. Top target Marc Cucurella leaves for Chelsea after City withdraw from Brighton’s asking price.

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from Barcelona and although Guardiola stopped talking about his departure, City do not want the Portuguese to leave.

“I would love it if Bernardo could continue here because he is a special player for all of us in the dressing room, but I don’t know what will happen,” Guardiola said.

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from Barcelona and Guardiola could not rule out a transfer

“What’s going to happen is going to happen. If he stays, it’s perfect. If he eventually has to leave, it’s because football is like that, the clubs have an agreement, the player has the desire and I will not be the reason to stop the desire. As a footballer your life is so short.’

Guardiola added: “I want the best for the players. I want Bernardo to stay, it is difficult to replace and find players. I 100 per cent want Bernardo to stay but if you want to leave and have an offer and the clubs get an agreement then what I said is common sense. This is the reality.

“He is an important player for me, Bernardo is special, but I don’t know what will happen. As far as I know City have not received an offer – not last season either. This is what I can say. Bernardo is ready, training very well, ready for Sunday.’