Pep Guardiola ready to unleash ‘funny guy’ Erling Haaland on Liverpool this weekend

Pep Guardiola has described new signing Erling Haaland as a ‘funny guy’ but it won’t be a laughing matter when the Norwegian is unleashed on Liverpool in today’s Community Shield.

The 22-year-old striker made the £53million move to Manchester City this summer and is an instant hit with his new team-mates, becoming the joker in the pack among City’s all-star squad.

The Spanish boss applauds the arrival of the standout sensation and is pleased that he has settled in so well with the club.

“First impression of him is very good, funny guy.” said Guardiola.

Manchester City’s ‘funny guy’ is eager to lead this weekend’s Community Shield clash

City boss Pep Guardiola is happy with the way his new summer signing has settled at the club

“He has arranged it very well with the team. This is important. Apparently people think it’s not one of the most important things, but it is.

“The good atmosphere in the dressing room is more important than any advice.

“We try to help him settle in well with the family, the house and try to get to know each other in training. Then quality does the rest.”

Manchester City face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday and the Spanish boss isn’t worried about unleashing his shiny new striker on his rivals.

“He’s ready to play. He feels good.’ said the 51-year-old.

Haaland has already made a good impression on his new Manchester City team-mates

The Norwegian opened his City account during the 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich

“When I spoke to him for the past few days, he felt a few minor glitches, but he can train and move.

At the end of August he will be better than now. Now we have one game a week, with more training.

‘[Haaland and Julian Alvarez] have the special feel, smell and quality to score a goal.

“If we play good football, create many chances, put the ball close to the penalty area…

“If we do that, we know that Erling and Julian have this incredible talent to score goals. But they won’t do it alone. We have to help them.”

Julian Alvarez has also arrived at Manchester City this summer after signing River Plate

Julian Alvaraz is City’s other attacking player at the club this summer, having signed with River Plate in January.

The Chilean is an unknown in Europe, but Guardiola believes he can make a big impact at the club and form a deadly partnership with Erling Haaland.

‘If we play with tighter wings, I understand’ [Alvarez] as complementary to Haaland,” the manager explained to ESPN when asked if the pair would share the field.

“If we play with more open flanks, not so much. Julian has already adapted. A good player can adapt in two afternoons.

“If you have it, you have it in Argentina and in England.”

Pep Guardiola believes both Haaland and Alvarez can play together in City’s attack

The 22-year-old has spent his entire career under Marcelo Gallardo at River, but Guardiola is not worried about his adjustment to the Premier League and believes Alvarez is eager to leave.

“We weren’t wrong about Julian. He’s a team player,” he continued.

“He can score, he knows where the goal is. He is an extraordinary signing. We’re going to get the most out of Gallardo’s work and we hope to add some things to his game. We want him to feel good, he has already adjusted.

“Julian comes from a great team, with an obligation to win and keep winning. That’s what River is about, just like Boca. That gets drummed into a player’s head. We also bought that mentality.’