Pep Guardiola rages at VAR’s intervention that saw Phil Foden’s effort chalked off

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his anger and frustration when he saw Phil Foden’s second half against Liverpool disallowed by a VAR intervention.

Foden thought he had put City ahead early in a pulsating second period at Anfield, but referee Anthony Taylor went to the monitor and ruled Erling Haaland made a mistake on Fabinho in the run-up.

After the game, a clearly enraged Guardiola appeared to blame the referees for his side’s defeat.

Pep Guardiola was left furious by the coaching staff after VAR intervention in the second half

‘This is Anfield. The referee spoke to my assistants and said he won’t make mistakes unless they are clear, the whole game was play on play on play on,” he said. “Except for the goal, we scored and then there was no further play.”

Guardiola, who tends to remain reserved after the game even when he disagrees with a referee decision, continued in his comments.

“When I get here, it says, ‘This is Anfield’. Many, many years we come here, many many, many. We lost because we made a mistake against an exceptional team,” he said.

“But today it was play on play on play, but if we score a goal, it’s not play on. That’s true, this is the reality.’

Guardiola appeared incredulous at VAR’s decision to disapprove of Phil Foden’s second-half strike

Guardiola’s counterpart Jurgen Klopp was left equally in disbelief at the arbitration, with the German being sent to the stands late in the game after berating the assistant referee for failing to award Mo Salah a foul.

“Probably deserved in the end, but you can’t have this situation. It’s the clearest foul I’ve ever seen in front of the linesman and it doesn’t bother him,” Klopp said of his departure.

‘It is obvious. They just watch the game, but we [the managers] are involved.’

The result means City’s unbeaten start to the season is over, as Guardiola’s side are four points behind after Arsenal’s win over Leeds earlier on Sunday afternoon.