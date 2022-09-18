Pep Guardiola left frustrated as Kalvin Phillips’ shoulder problems persist

Pep Guardiola believes Kalvin Phillips has a chance to make it to the World Cup, but admitted frustration with the midfielder’s start to life at Manchester City.

Phillips suffered another shoulder injury at the end of last week and City are preparing to send the £42million summer signing to undergo surgery.

It has proved an ongoing problem for Phillips since joining the Premier League champions and was a problem he struggled with at Leeds United last season.

The 26-year-old – who has played just 14 minutes this season – will not join Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their Nations League games against Italy on Friday and Germany next Monday and has been sweating over his World Cup place.

“We need him because Rodri can’t play all the games,” Guardiola said. ‘Kalvin came to fight for that position and sometimes you need two holding midfielders to be more defensive. But I think it will be a little longer because I think he needs it (surgery).

‘Every time he is out because of this and the doctors say if it happens three or four times then the only solution is to have surgery.

“I’m not a doctor, but in a good way he can of course come to the WC.”

Guardiola used all five of his substitutions during Saturday’s win over Wolves and insisted he would need help from his entire squad ahead of Qatar.

“In this crazy schedule, we need everyone,” he added. “Usually people on the bench complain when they don’t play, but when they make a good impact they can help us.”

City face rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium after the international break and Guardiola said: ‘I have time to think about it. I need a good dinner first, good sleep.’