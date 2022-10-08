Pep Guardiola jokes Gundogan WON’T play this season after his wife slammed Manchester’s restaurants

Manchester City manager and restaurateur Pep Guardiola has joked that he will drop Ilkay Gundogan for the rest of the season after the star player’s wife slammed Manchester restaurants on social media, claiming there are no good places to eat in the city .

The player’s wife Sara Arfaoui made headlines across the UK after saying on Instagram that she had been unable to find a good restaurant in Manchester and that there was ‘terrible food everywhere’.

Guardiola, who owns a tapas bar in the city, told a press conference yesterday: ‘I’m disappointed they still didn’t try my restaurant. It annoys me.

“Gundo is not going to play another minute for the rest of the season,” he added with a laugh.

His Catalan restaurant Tast has so far denied being involved in the spat, but Pep told reporters: ‘I will invite her and Gundo to go to Tast too. Of course they have to eat properly’.

His comments come after his restaurant refused to comment on the issue as eateries across Manchester hit back at Ms Arfaoui.

Pep Guardiola joked Gundogan ‘won’t play another minute this season’ when he invited him and his wife to his Tapas restaurant, Tast

Manchester City footballer Ilkay Gundogan, 31, with model and TV presenter wife Sara Arfaoui, 27

Sara Arfaoui was born in France but moved to Italy as a child and worked as a TV host for Rai I in the country

Sara Arfaoui, whose husband earns £140,000 a week playing for Manchester City, said she is tired of ‘terrible food’ in the region, adding that its restaurants ‘focus on making money with drinks and shots’.

The 27-year-old model and TV presenter, who was born in France but moved to Italy as a child, added in an Instagram post that she couldn’t find ‘a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food’, adding, that everything [is] Frozen’.

She said in the post that she was ‘sorry’ for her opinion, but fans quickly began asking where she had eaten to come up with such an opinion.

MailOnline revealed yesterday how restaurant owners hit back at her comments.

Molly Dixon, 25, a manager at Mana, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Manchester’s northern quarter, called Ms Arfaoui’s comments ‘superficial’.

Mrs Dixon told MailOnline: ‘She didn’t say which places she visited, so I think it’s a very shallow, blasé comment to make about the food scene in Manchester, which has improved drastically over the last few years.

‘I could recommend several local restaurants straight off the top of my head without even thinking about it.’

She added: ‘Our chefs really care about why they’re doing it, they’re passionate and really want to drive this city forward.

‘Her comments are borne of arrogance and are completely unjustified and unwarranted.’

Molly Dixon, 25, a manager at Mana, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Manchester’s northern quarter, called Ms Arfaoui’s comments ‘superficial’. She is pictured with head chef Connor Slater outside the establishment

Bailey Sweeney, 22, a chef at one of Manchester’s top sushi restaurants, Cottonopolis, also hit back at the comments. He said today: ‘She really talks a lot of rubbish, there are loads of really decent places to eat and get sushi’

Bailey Sweeney, 22, a chef at one of Manchester’s top sushi restaurants, Cottonopolis, also hit back at the comments.

He said: ‘She really talks a lot of rubbish, there are loads of really decent places to eat and get sushi. We have fish delivered here daily except Sunday. And it’s all British and local products, good products.

‘We pride ourselves on the attention we give to preparing our dishes, so for her to say there’s no good sushi to be had in Manchester is pretty one-eyed. There will be plenty of pundits and critics who disagree with her.

‘I don’t know if she’s had a bad experience somewhere, but she can’t have had the finest taste this city has to offer. She needs to get out more and look a little more.’

Rosso, a high-end Italian restaurant owned by former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, has its fair share of celebrities, including Gundogan himself as well as team-mates Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

Ana Berariu, 28, its assistant manager, said: ‘Ilkay Gundogan has been here a few times before but alone. We get other City players and also United players like Marcus Rashford coming in regularly.

“I think some of the chain restaurants in Manchester don’t have great food, but there are so many brilliant independents like ourselves who offer great food, all made fresh.”