Pep Guardiola has hailed the role Man City physios have played in Erling Haaland’s blistering start

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is over his injury problems after Manchester City’s medical department worked wonders with the striker.

Haaland has started every game for club and country this season, with 15 goals in 11 games, following intensive work with City’s Italian sports therapist Mario Pfundi.

City have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old’s fitness since he came from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million – knowing he played just 20 league games a season on average.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is over his injury problems

Haaland had surgery in the summer, did not train the first week of preparation and Pafundi has worked closely with him.

“I’ve always told the club that the most important department of staff in the back room is the physio,” Guardiola said. “They take care of the legs.

“Erling struggled a lot with injuries in Dortmund last year and came here with minor problems after surgery in the summer. He started working with Mario and other guys and thanks to them – and his work ethic – he can now play regularly. That was not possible last season.

Guardiola (right) says City’s medical department has done wonders with the striker (left)

City have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old’s condition since Borussia Dortmund’s arrival

“Thanks to Erling and the boys’ treatment. The clubs earn a lot of money if the players can play and that is usually thanks to the physio.

‘It’s not weird (Pafundi traveled). At events such as World Cups and European Championships, many physios accompany the players. Mario is an exceptional physio.’

The Premier League champions could be eight points clear of Manchester United with the win on Sunday and Guardiola called on City supporters to cause a furore.

Guardiola believes that noise at the Etihad Stadium has increased recently and that a full house could play a role.

City realizes that Haaland played on average only 20 league matches per season at Dortmund

“Go to the stadium and it’s important that we feel pressure from them,” he said. ‘Demands the best. We need it, I want them to be active. It’s not just any football game. We must demand the best of ourselves.

“The stadium will be full, the supporters behind us – they know we will do our best. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid it is noisier the days before – more media, everything. The rest, in Germany, and here, you can work.

‘We can’t be lazy. You have to express emotions and feelings, important. Here [in the head] are the decisions before you act. Be calm and make the right decisions to stay calm.”

Meanwhile, the hamstring injury John Stones sustained with England is not a long-term problem. But Kalvin Phillips could miss close to the World Cup after shoulder surgery.