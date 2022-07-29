Pep Guardiola expects ‘lots of clubs’ to be challenging for the Premier League title next season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects ‘many clubs’ to be involved in the Premier League title hunt this season.

City draw the curtain over the 2022/23 campaign against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Saturday at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Liverpool and City have taken the top two places in three of the last four seasons, with the latter winning the title three times and Jurgen Klopp’s men once.

Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have invested heavily this summer in a bid to close the gap to the top two and Manchester United’s decision to hire Erik Ten Hag represents a clear direction and identity for the club.

Guardiola isn’t sure who will be City’s strongest challenger but thinks there will be plenty.

“I don’t know, I promise you, if I could predict the future, I’d let you know. Normally there are a lot of teams in the Premier League and you expect that,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.

“Always before repeating the same thing, I expect a lot of clubs involved, the quality they all have in terms of managers, players, history. I don’t know.’

First of all, City reacquaints themselves with eternal rivals Liverpool, a side that won both national cups last season.

The Reds may have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, but Mohamed Salah signed a new deal at Anfield and remains one of the Premier League’s most dangerous talents.

Guardiola says he is not bringing any news and admits the Egyptian is exceptional.

“I’m not saying anything new because we know. He is exceptional, an incredible threat. We’re trying to win the match.’

Salah, 30, has scored 118 league goals in 180 appearances for Liverpool, but Guardiola has some new threats this summer.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, both 22, joined City this summer to replace outgoing Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Former Dortmund hit man Haaland, who has scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for the German side, has already been voted favorite by the bookmakers to win the top goalscorer award.