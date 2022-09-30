Pep Guardiola confirms John Stones will miss Man City vs Man Utd through injury

John Stones will miss the Manchester derby on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury while on duty in England.

The Manchester City defender limped in the 37th minute during Monday’s game against Germany and was replaced by City team-mate Kyle Walker.

Stones started a counter-attack for Gareth Southgate’s side by making an interception on the edge of his own penalty area and then looked to get onto the pitch, but quickly pulled up holding the back of his leg.

John Stones started injured in the first half against Germany with a hamstring problem

The defender will miss the Manchester derby but hopes to be back in ’10 days to two weeks’

The 28-year-old looked understandably distraught as he came off the field after his lone international break appearance was cut short.

He was banned on Friday for England’s defeat to Italy after being sent off against Hungary in June.

There were fears Stones would miss the World Cup, although those fears were allayed by Guardiola, who confirmed the injury in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with United.

Stones had to leave to be replaced by Kyle Walker after his injury at Wembley

Harry Maguire appeared concerned for Stones as England centre-back was treated

He said: ‘No, I think he won’t be injured for five to six weeks, but it will be less. Normally, the hamstring can last four to six weeks. I don’t know when he will be back, but hopefully 10 days to two weeks.”

The defender has made seven appearances for City this season and has proven his versatility by replacing Kyle Walker as a right-back several times.

He also provided two assists in the Premier League, plus a stunning Champions League goal against Borussia Dortmund to prove he can be a threat in both boxes.

The former Everton and Barnsley youngster has played 204 games for the Citizens since arriving in 2016 for £47.5 million.

Stones have also become a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in recent years, starring in the last two major tournaments for the Three Lions.

He has established himself in the starting XI and is expected to play a big part in the World Cup later this year if he is fit.