Pep Guardiola brushes off Erling Haaland’s annoyance at being subbed when on a hat-trick

Erling Haaland’s only mistake yesterday was the airwaves turning blue, although his manager Pep Guardiola said he was thrilled to hear Manchester City’s new number 9 cursing his luck during his live televised interview.

Discussing an Ilkay Gundogan cross he could have met for a Premier League debut hat-trick, Haaland said: ‘I should have been there for a bit, but that’s the way it is.’ The 22-year-old told him to be calm in his language and replied, “Oh, sorry, damn, oh sorry!”

Guardiola later said it reminded him of Lionel Messi and said a goalscorer is never satisfied if he could have scored more for his team.

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut when Man City beat West Ham 2-0

“I like it,” Guardiola said. “I was lucky as a manager to be with Messi and if he scored two, he wanted three. If he scored three, he wanted four.

“If he got four, he wanted five. The top scorers, the strikers, they are never satisfied. They’re always hungry.’

When Haaland was fouled for a penalty from City, he immediately grabbed the ball to get it himself. “I think if someone took this ball, he would have punched his teammates in the face,” Guardiola said. “I’m pretty sure that’s a good sign.”

Pep Guardiola compared his goal-hungry nature to PSG and ex-Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Guardiola went on to laugh at those who criticized Haaland after his Community Shield performance against Liverpool last week.

“A week ago he wouldn’t adapt to the Premier League and now he is the best, next to Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

“He is a man of incredible talent, a goalscorer. No 9 is numbers, but we would like to add a little more to his game to become a better player. Not just anyone who scores goals.’

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes complained about his lack of defensive options, saying: “We found it very difficult. They were much better tactically.’