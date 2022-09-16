Pep Guardiola blames Jack Grealish’s Manchester City team-mates for the Englishman’s poor stats

Pep Guardiola launched a passionate defense of Jack Grealish’s performance for Manchester City on Friday.

Grealish has been the subject of ongoing criticism since he became the most expensive British player in history last season when he joined from Aston Villa for £100million.

That was reinforced mid-week when the England international was replaced by City, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, for a dramatic late turnaround.

But Guardiola fought for the 27-year-old ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves, insisting Grealish be left isolated by his team-mates at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists he has complete confidence in his £100m signing Jack Grealish

The City manager also believes an ankle problem picked up last month has slowed the forward the forward made on an impressive pre-season tour of the United States.

“I know him and I’m more than happy with what he’s doing,” Guardiola said. “Now it’s only a matter of time to get back some of the momentum he had at the start of the season.

“We were lucky that the injury wasn’t worse. In the final game, he was the only one up front to make aggressive one-on-one runs. But to provide assists, he didn’t have his teammates in the penalty area, so we left him isolated.

“When he went against the full defender, only Erling (Haaland) was there. (Ilkay) Gundogan wasn’t there, Kevin (De Bruyne) wasn’t there and they should have been there. In the first half we didn’t make any move to help the players who had the ball and give him opportunities to make it easier.”

Grealish has registered three goals and three assists in his 28 Premier League appearances since joining Guardiola’s side and the fact that his numbers are no higher – and significantly lower than Riyad Mahrez’s – has been a source of criticism.

At Villa, he was the main attacking protagonist and talisman, scoring 32 goals in his last 62 Premier League games over two campaigns. “We didn’t sign him for the incredible goals or assists,” added Guardiola. “It was another reason and when he plays, he does it. I want him to score goals and I want assists and so does he.

“But it’s not about that, it’s about his contribution without the ball and what he can produce for the others and the many, many things he can do.

“He’s such a nice guy and in the games when he’s not playing he’s the first one to help the team and in training he’s always there.”

Guardiola believes an ankle injury hampered Grealish’s start to this unprecedented season

Grealish – who is vying for a starting spot on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup – has always remained keenly aware of the public perception of his displays.

He has referred in the past to a desire to improve his numbers, comments usually made in response to media debates.

Guardiola told him to forget the noise from outside. “All the time we ask the players to be themselves, don’t think about what people expect from you,” he said.

“Maybe some players are listening and giving them the courage to get better, and they need to know how they influence what is said or heard.

“(But) I always tell them, ‘You know exactly how you played and what we were looking for. Did they (experts) know the plan? They don’t know, but you know, so you don’t have to listen to what people say.”

“You know, and all of us know it, if you’ve done your best on this particular day. Some players say ‘I played badly’, but afterwards their friends or the media say they played well, and then they are happy. It makes no sense. You know exactly how you did it after the game, and that’s the most important thing.’

Guardiola advises Grealish to avoid outside noises about the England squad

Julian Alvarez came into the fray as Grealish took off against Dortmund and impressed with extra energy on the right. The attacker, who was bought from River Plate for £14 million, had to remain patient for opportunities.

“I know all the highlights are Erling Haaland, I understand that with his numbers, but I said during the preseason in the United States – this guy (Alvarez) is really good,” Guardiola said.

“He has helped us increase our intensity. In the training sessions we have seen how clinical, fast and smart he is at those moments. We need him downtown. These guys have to be close to the target.’