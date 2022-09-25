Pep Guardiola backed Graham Potter to thrive in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s early interest in his work gave Graham Potter the belief that he would one day make it to the top table.

Potter, whose first Premier League game for Chelsea takes place at Crystal Palace next weekend, had a modest playing career and even early success at Swedish club Ostersunds initially failed to convince British clubs that he could make it here.

When he applied for the manager’s job at his former club Stoke City, they chose Gary Rowett instead.

Eventually, Swansea City took the plunge and Guardiola became one of the first converts to Potter’s careful and intelligent coaching – quickly followed by another managerial titan, Jurgen Klopp.

The Manchester City boss was amazed by the way Potter’s Swans played against his side in the 2019 FA Cup quarter-finals – the Premier League side scraped through 3-2 from 2-0 down.

Guardiola sought out Potter afterwards and spent 45 minutes speaking to him in the manager’s office at The Liberty Stadium.

For most of that time, the rookie manager was surprised to be grilled on tactics and philosophy by the most famous coach in the world – rather than asking all the questions.

It was a pattern followed every time Potter’s next club Brighton faced City.

Although Guardiola won five of the six games they played against each other, he was thirsty for Potter’s views – he believed England had finally found a manager with the tactical nous to compare favorably to the world’s best.

Publicly, he was not shy about praising Potter: ‘I’m a big fan of Graham Potter. From the first time at Swansea, it was a pleasure to analyze your teams, but also a concern when you play against them, said Guardiola.

‘His players have the courage to play, they all know what to do. The first thing I would say to my players is: ‘We have to be at a high level against them.’

‘They have runners high and wide, it doesn’t matter if they are wing-backs, backs or wingers.

‘And afterwards they create space for people in the middle. They push aggressively, all the things I want as a spectator. I identify with his team.’

The one-on-ones with the Spanish legend convinced Potter that he was worthy of competing among the best company. If Guardiola thought he was worth being curious about, he had to bring it on board.

When Brighton called Swansea, Potter said yes, believing he could do a job in the Premier League. When Chelsea called Brighton earlier this month, it was another resounding yes.

No English manager has won a major trophy since Harry Redknapp in 2008, no English manager has won a league championship since Howard Wilkinson in 1992 and no English manager has won a European trophy since Sir Bobby Robson in 1997.

With the backing of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, Potter can smash through the ceiling.

Guardiola and Klopp are usually polite to their rivals, but it is unprecedented for both of them to be so clearly enamored of another manager.

Klopp faced the Potters’ Brighton six times and all the games were close; three Liverpool wins, two draws and a win for Brighton.

‘He is definitely one of the best. I respect what he did at Brighton and how he set up the team. Among football people he is highly respected,” said Klopp.

‘I liked watching his Brighton team but didn’t like playing them – he’s a really good manager and his teams reflect his ability. I hope they appreciate what they have.’

Just as Arsene Wenger immediately judges 16-year-old Wayne Rooney – “the best young English talent I’ve seen since I got here,” he said – Guardiola and Klopp identified Potter as a stand-out fairly quickly.

How he adapts to life at Chelsea will be fascinating. It is likely that he will prefer to play with three central defenders and wing-backs; Reece James on one side, Ben Chilwell or Marc Cucurella on the other.

The quality and versatility of individuals at Chelsea such as Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling means he will enjoy being tactically flexible. He did that at Brighton and now he has better quality to work with.

His former Brighton striker Neal Maupay believes Chelsea need to move on from the Roman Abramovich era and give the new man a proper chance.

“He did a pretty good job at Brighton, especially with the budget they had compared to the other clubs in the Premier League,” said Maupay, who spent three years under Potter before moving to Everton.

– Brighton don’t really spend money and when they have good players they sell them, so I think he did well.

– He is a very good coach, but he will not be able to change everything at Chelsea like that.

‘He will need time, but will he get it? In these clubs you have to win, be successful immediately.

“Chelsea have good players and if he can work with them over a few months, he will be successful.”

Potter was a full-back for clubs such as Birmingham and Macclesfield who had to travel to northern Sweden, where winter temperatures dropped to minus 25 degrees Celsius, to get a chance in management.

Yet here he is, now at one of the most famous clubs in England. He may have to pinch himself when his Chelsea walk out at Selhurst Park on Saturday, but you’d think neither Guardiola nor Klopp are surprised he pulled it off.