WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehly’s All-Star match idea

Sports
By Merry
Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehly's All-Star match idea 9
1663343304 880 Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehlys All Star
Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehly's All-Star match idea 10
1663343305 128 Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehlys All Star
Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehly's All-Star match idea 11

Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s sentiments over Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s All-Star game proposal… as Man City manager wonders when the game can be played on the current schedule

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline

Published: 15:58, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 16:41, September 16, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s sentiments about Todd Boehly’s proposed Premier League All-Star game.

Top flight managers have criticized the idea, suggested by Chelsea’s owner at a conference in New York.

Klopp’s vision of a north versus south exhibition was sharp and focused on the lack of time in the hectic football calendar.

Pep Guardiola has the backing of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had spearheaded the mockery over Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's idea of ​​a north-south All-Star game
Pep Guardiola has the backing of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had spearheaded the mockery over Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's idea of ​​a north-south All-Star game

Pep Guardiola has the backing of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had spearheaded the mockery over Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s idea of ​​a north-south All-Star game

Boehly (left) put forward the idea, although it hasn't received much support from those within the Premier League
Boehly (left) put forward the idea, although it hasn't received much support from those within the Premier League

Boehly (left) put forward the idea, although it hasn’t received much support from those within the Premier League

And the Liverpool manager has an ally in Guardiola, with the pair often aligning themselves with scheduling issues.

“I have no opinion on that, not at all,” Guardiola said before adding: “I’m with Jurgen, it would be nice if they gave us a date when we should play.”

City head to Wolves on Saturday to overtake Arsenal in the Premier League, before the Gunners face Brentford later in the weekend.

Guardiola has Aymeric Laporte back in training but the central half is unlikely to be fit, while Kyle Walker is also looking to prove his fitness.

Klopp and Guardiola often share the same views on scheduling issues in the English game
Klopp and Guardiola often share the same views on scheduling issues in the English game

Klopp and Guardiola often share the same views on scheduling issues in the English game

Erling Haaland – who has scored 13 goals in eight appearances since a summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund – won the Premier League player of the month on Friday.

“He is exceptional, I have said it many times,” added Guardiola. “I think his ambition is to get better. He is a perfect person to manage, a nice guy.

“With the quality he has, he can continue to do what he did. We haven’t added much (to his game).’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Travis Kelce is BODY SLAMMED to the…

Merry

Canelo v Golovkin: Boxing’s big…

Merry

Todd Boehly slammed for claiming Mo…

Merry
1 of 4,378

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More