Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp over Todd Boehly’s All-Star match idea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s sentiments about Todd Boehly’s proposed Premier League All-Star game.

Top flight managers have criticized the idea, suggested by Chelsea’s owner at a conference in New York.

Klopp’s vision of a north versus south exhibition was sharp and focused on the lack of time in the hectic football calendar.

Boehly (left) put forward the idea, although it hasn’t received much support from those within the Premier League

And the Liverpool manager has an ally in Guardiola, with the pair often aligning themselves with scheduling issues.

“I have no opinion on that, not at all,” Guardiola said before adding: “I’m with Jurgen, it would be nice if they gave us a date when we should play.”

City head to Wolves on Saturday to overtake Arsenal in the Premier League, before the Gunners face Brentford later in the weekend.

Guardiola has Aymeric Laporte back in training but the central half is unlikely to be fit, while Kyle Walker is also looking to prove his fitness.

Klopp and Guardiola often share the same views on scheduling issues in the English game

Erling Haaland – who has scored 13 goals in eight appearances since a summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund – won the Premier League player of the month on Friday.

“He is exceptional, I have said it many times,” added Guardiola. “I think his ambition is to get better. He is a perfect person to manage, a nice guy.

“With the quality he has, he can continue to do what he did. We haven’t added much (to his game).’