People’s embarrassing photoshop fails exposed including a model who grew an extra leg

The Instagram generation is under tremendous pressure to look “perfect” as our lives become increasingly intertwined with social media.

Under such pressures, it’s no surprise that photo editing has become commonplace among today’s social media users, with plenty of apps available for those looking to spruce up their photos a bit.

But sometimes people can go a little too far in their efforts to improve themselves, with dire consequences.

Via the ‘Instagram Reality’ thread on Reddit, Bored Panda has collected some of the most embarrassing and eye-catching photoshop failures from people around the world, including young women looking for the perfect hourglass figure and young men trying to stand out.

Here, FEMAIL lists some of the funniest photos after editing attempts went horribly wrong…

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have led to an increase in people craving an hourglass figure with a narrow waist and a larger bust and hips, and this woman has decided to fake it until she gets it. She also seems to have heavily edited her face

This young woman who wanted to lengthen her legs may have gone a little too far with her efforts

Rapunzel, let go of your hair! This woman, who appears to be from Russia, has Photoshopped her locks to look several meters long – but the fuzzy fringe around her curls gives her away

This young woman who wants to give herself a slightly larger cup size may have gone a little too far with her efforts

It is a miracle! The powers of photoshop have given this lucky model an extra leg, which may come in handy at some point in her life

It’s not just women who are held to unrealistic beauty standards, and men too are pressured to look big, toned and toned – although this young man has taken his attempt to improve to an unrealistic level.

Another young woman trying to give herself the hourglass look has made her belly so small it barely looks real – with a huge butt and chest to accentuate the VERY flat stomach

Many of us can understand the desire to be a little taller and look a little taller when things in high places are hard to reach — but this woman’s attempt to elongate her body has made her look a little unusual, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on with her head

This woman’s face has been Photoshopped to look like an avatar, with doll-like features and a suspiciously smooth complexion

In another failed attempt to cinch her body at the waist, this young woman betrayed herself by forgetting she has elbows and making her arms look a bit like spaghetti

This young woman’s dating app profile features a photo so finely tuned that her nose seems to have disappeared from view

Some couples are the perfect match – like this couple, who both seem equally fond of photoshop and therefore look a bit alike

Although this young woman looks very glamorous and beautiful, an attempt to give her shoulders more definition has resulted in her erasing some of the muscle around her armpit, which looks a bit odd

We are sure that this young woman takes a nice picture without having to edit anything, but after putting a magic wand on her face, she seems to have cleared the pores

It’s not exactly clear what this young woman’s goal was when she decided to edit her photo, but a wild guess tells us she probably didn’t intend to shrink her head.