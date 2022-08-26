<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Getting a good night’s sleep regularly reduces your risk of stroke, a study suggests.

French researchers defined the best type of closed eye as a duration of seven to eight hours.

They also said that the best sleepers rarely toss and turn at night.

Scientists tracked the nighttime habits of more than 7,000 people over the age of 50 to discover the link.

The study, which followed participants for nearly a decade, found that people with the best sleep quality were 75 percent less likely to have a stroke.

Experts now say that most strokes — and even cases of heart disease — could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.

French researchers, who followed the closed eyes of more than 7,000 people over the age of 50, found that suboptimal sleep is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. complications than those who got the worst

HOW MUCH SLEEP SHOULD I GET? Most adults need between six and nine hours of sleep each night. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every night programs the brain and internal body clock to get used to a set routine. Few people manage to stick to strict bedtime patterns. To make it easier to fall asleep, the NHS recommends relaxing, for example by taking a bath, reading and avoiding electronic devices. The health department also recommends keeping the bedroom sleep-friendly by removing TVs and gadgets from the room and keeping it dark and tidy. For people who have trouble sleeping, the NHS says keeping a sleep diary can uncover lifestyle habits or activities that contribute to sleepiness. Source: NHS

Study author Dr. Aboubakari Naambiema, of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, said: ‘The low prevalence of good sleepers was to be expected given our busy, 24/7 lives.

‘The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviors are established.

“Minimizing nighttime noise and stress at work can both help improve sleep.”

Dozens of studies have linked insufficient sleep to heart disease and high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

It’s not clear exactly how sleep helps the heart.

But not getting enough eyes closed increases your risk of developing unhealthy habits that can harm the heart, such as eating poorly and not exercising enough.

dr. Naambiema and colleagues examined the sleep habits of 7,200 participants included in a previous study.

The volunteers, who were between the ages of 50 and 75 and in good heart health, underwent a physical examination and were questioned about their sleeping habits and medical histories.

They reported how long they slept, whether they were a morning person, and whether they suffered from insomnia, sleep apnea, or fatigue during the day.

For each of these five factors, the participants received one point if their sleep was optimal and zero if they were not.

Sleeping seven to eight hours a night, being a morning person and not having insomnia, daytime sleepiness or sleep apnea get five points.

Zero to one points was considered bad.

The researchers followed the patients and compared their scores to cases of heart disease and stroke.

The findings, to be presented Saturday at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, ​​show that 10 percent of participants had an optimal sleep score and 8 percent had poor sleepers.

Over the course of the study, 274 people developed coronary artery disease or stroke.

Those who scored five points were 75 percent less likely to have heart complications, compared with those who scored a zero or one, the team found.

And the risk dropped 22 percent for every one-point increase in sleep score.

The findings suggest that heart disease and stroke could be reduced by 72 percent if everyone had optimal sleep scores, the researchers said.

The participants completed additional sleep questionnaires at two follow-up visits, with 25 percent saying their sleep had worsened, while 23 percent said it had improved.

The team found that every one point increase in sleep score over time was associated with a seven percent decrease in the risk of coronary heart disease or stroke.

dr. Naambiema said: ‘Our study illustrates the potential of good sleep to maintain heart health and suggests that improving sleep is linked to a lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

‘We also found that the vast majority of people have sleeping problems. Since cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, more awareness is needed about the importance of a good night’s sleep for maintaining a healthy heart.’