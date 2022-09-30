People who age gracefully have bigger brain cells than the rest of us, study indicates

People who remain mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have larger brain cells, a study shows.

Our neurons slowly begin to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years.

But brain cells in so-called ‘super-agers’ are larger than in people 20 to 30 years younger than them, scientists have shown for the first time.

It is not clear whether humans are born with larger neurons or whether they are just more durable.

But the discovery of this unique biological signature could one day open the door to screening programs and treatments for the memory disorder, the researchers hope.

Super-agers have the brain power of those 20-30 years younger, thanks to neurons in their brains that are larger than average from birth (stock image)

Lead author of the new study, Dr. Tamar Gefen, from Northwestern University in Chicago, said: ‘To understand how and why people can be resistant to developing Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to closely examine the postmortem brains of the super-aged.

‘What makes super-aging brains unique? How can we exploit their biological properties to help the elderly ward off Alzheimer’s disease?’

The researchers cut open the postmortem brains of six super-aging donors to see what makes them unique.

They compared them to a control group of seven average patients of the same age, along with six people in their 50s and 60s and five people with early stages of Alzheimer’s.

They examined the entorhinal cortex, the brain’s memory control center and one of the first places Alzheimer’s disease affects.

They measured the size of neurons and looked for tau tangles – a type of plaque associated with dementia.

The special neurons appeared to be relatively empty of the protein.

Dr. Gefen added: ‘The remarkable observation that ‘super-aged’ showed larger neurons than their younger peers may suggest that large cells were present from birth and structurally maintained throughout their lives.

“We conclude that larger neurons are a biological signature of the super-ager pathway.”

The results were published in The Journal of Neuroscience.