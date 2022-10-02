People using close friends on Instagram as an x-rated dating tool

While a friend has hundreds of contacts, most of them are single men she likes

A woman has been left shocked after discovering Instagram’s ‘close friends’ feature is being used as an X-rated dating tool.

Taking her outrage to TikTok, Jac, who posts under ‘Jacquieeslife’ on the platform, said she had no idea the safety feature was being used to attract partners.

“I can’t imagine using close friends on Instagram to recruit a booty call,” said the 28-year-old from Las Angeles.

Jac, pictured, from Las Angeles has expressed her amazement at people using Instagram as a dating app – targeting potential suitors with the close friends feature

Before she explains, her own list includes ‘people she would have a birthday brunch with’.

The only friends feature allows Instagram users to choose exactly who can see certain posts.

It wasn’t until she saw that a friend had over 300 contacts on their list that she realized it could be for something else.

“She told me that close friends are really just for connecting,” she said.

Days later, Jac saw her friend’s ‘close friends’ in action – after a picture of them at a concert was posted on the feed.

Within moments, her friend had messages from six different guys asking if she wanted to hook up.

“They told her they were in town,” she said.

Jac asked other friends about their ‘close friends’.

Days later, another friend posted pictures of Jac and another young woman ‘building furniture’.

“She wasn’t even in the picture so I thought for sure she wasn’t going to get any messages,” she said.

But moments later, her friend’s phone lit up.

“Immediately someone sends her a message, ‘do you want some?’,” she said, laughing.

“The straights weaponize close friends to get laid, and I live for it,” she said.

The young woman’s video has been viewed over 300,000 times – and is shared by her followers.

Many of them agreed that they have used the close friends feature to zone in on potential partners.

“They don’t know there are other guys in close friends, so they think they get special access and that they’re the only one,” said one woman.

She said her friend added this photo to her close friends and isn’t even in the photo, but she still got messages asking if she’s available to hang out

“Putting them on the private story is a subtle move for me though,” said another.

“It works every time,” boasted a third.

While others ‘had no idea’ it ‘was a thing’.

“Oh no, that’s where I put all my embarrassing stuff,” one woman said.

And some realized they had been included without even knowing about the sexual side of the ‘close friends’ feature.

‘Is this why so many straight men have randomly added me to their close friends even though I hardly ever talk to them?’ asked a woman.

Others revealed they would edit their close friend lists ‘immediately’.