People try to steal Banksy mural depicting a gas-masked Ukrainian woman.

The police arrest a group of individuals who tried to cut the mural of a war-damaged wall in the town of Hostomel.

A group of people have attempted to steal a mural by graffiti artist Banksy in Ukraine by cutting it off a battle-ravaged wall where it was painted.

The group managed to cut a section of cardboard and plaster depicting a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher on the side of a scorched building.

They were seen at the scene in the town of Hostomel, near Kiev, and the mural was recovered, Kiev region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.

The statue was still intact and police were protecting it, he added.

“After all, these statues are symbols of our fight against the enemy… We will do everything we can to preserve these street artworks as a symbol of our victory,” he said.

Police released images of the yellow wall with a large patch cut all the way down to the brickwork. A number of people were arrested at the scene, they said.

Banksy, whose work can sell for millions of dollars on the art market, confirmed he painted the mural and six others last month in places hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

One of the other murals shows a gymnast doing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble. Another shows an old man sitting in a bath.

A third mural depicts a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped over by a child during a judo competition.

Banksy rose to fame in the city of Bristol, in the South West of England, in the early 1990s.

The anonymous street artist has traveled to areas affected by war and conflict in the past, including the occupied West Bank and Gaza.