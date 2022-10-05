'People seem to think of me as an angry teenager': Greta Thunberg opens up about public perception

<!–

Greta Thunberg has spoken out against the public perception of herself as an ‘angry teenager’, saying that she has daily ‘laughter fits’ where she ‘can’t breathe’,

The 19-year-old eco-activist, who rose to fame after helping to organize climate strikes while at school, opened up about having a funny side and ‘just being crazy’ with her peers in a candid new interview .

Talking to ELLE The UK campaigner – whose book The Climate Book is published next month – was also candid about how her Asperger’s syndrome diagnosis is helping her wade through the political conversation about the climate crisis.

Speaking about how she is perceived, Greta said: ‘People seem to think of me as an angry teenager – they’ve obviously never met me. At least two or three times a day I have fits of laughter where I can’t breathe. It could be anything.’

The young activist also talked about feeling close to her comrades in the campaign – who she sees as ‘very close friends’.

‘Many in the climate movement are very special, in a good way, very different from the norm,’ she explained. ‘It is fantastic that we have found this place [where] we can be ourselves. And at least in my experience, we are very accommodating.’

Greta revealed that they have group chats where they are ‘just being crazy’ and doing things ‘not to be so serious all the time’.

She added: ‘People often say, “Oh, you young people, you are the hope, you are the ones who are going to save the world.”

‘If they knew what we were actually talking about, they wouldn’t say it.’

Greta – who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome – also admitted she thinks it helps her see ‘through a lot of the bulls**t’ that politicians say about her line of work.

She rejected the notion that people can say we are taking “small steps in the right direction” and insisted there should be even more pressure to “even the bare minimum”.

The activist, who is publishing The Climate Book this month, is keen to stress that her key message is – ‘don’t listen to me’.

“Listen to the scientists, listen to the experts, listen to those most affected,” she said. ‘I could talk about all these things, but I’m a privileged white person living in Sweden. I don’t really have a story to tell, so it’s up to others to hear [talk about] these things.’

In June, Greta addressed revelers at Glastonbury and warned them they were facing a ‘total natural disaster’ driven by the ‘forces of greed’

In June, Greta addressed revelers at Glastonbury and warned them they were facing a ‘total natural disaster’ driven by the ‘forces of greed’.

Speaking from the Pyramid Stage, she gave a speech on climate change, saying the crisis is ‘not the new normal’.

She called political leaders ‘liars’ but insisted that ‘we can still avoid the worse consequences’ and ‘together we can do the seemingly impossible’.

Greta added: ‘We are at the beginning of a climate and ecological emergency. This is not the new normal, this crisis will continue to get worse … until we prioritize people and the planet over profit and greed.’

The Climate Book will be published on October 27 by Allen Lane.