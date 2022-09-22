People share their lamest excuses for cancelling on friends at the last minute

<!–

People are sharing the ‘most ridiculous reasons they canceled on friends’ as the JOMO or joy of missing out trend continues to grow.

The trend, which has been growing since the end of the Covid lockdown, sees people canceling plans at the last minute in favor of ‘doing nothing’.

Online, people have admitted to canceling ‘because they have dandruff’, to ‘look after their plants’ or in favor of relaxing with their pets.

Crappy to Happy founder and psychologist Cass Dunn describes JOMO as ‘the pure enjoyment of what you are doing in each moment without worrying about what everyone else is doing’.

Basically the opposite of FOMO, the fear of missing out.

“There really is no better feeling than sending that life-changing text to cancel plans so you can hit the couch instead,” she told FEMAIL.

Adding popular activities include watching TV on the couch or enjoying ice cream.

And it’s not just old people ditching their well-thought-out plans to stay in, in fact research from ice cream company Ben and Jerry’s suggests Gen Z is leading the trend.

34 percent of the younger generation admitted to canceling by telling their friends they forgot or were double booked.

While Gen X ‘feel the most relieved’ when they cancel, the statistics show.

‘Three out of four Australians say they have used an excuse, whether a truth or a lie, to cancel plans when they wanted to stay rather than go out.’

While half of all Australians admit to feeling a rush of excitement after deciding to stay at home.

Psychologist Cass Dunn says we often agree to plans without taking the time to consider how we want to feel on the day

People reveal their ‘craziest excuses’ for cancelling 1 – I’m too famous to leave the house 2 – I have to stay home to watch my plants 3 – Sorry, I can’t come, I have a lot of dandruff and have to wash my hair 4 – My cat is pregnant (said by someone who doesn’t have a cat) 5 – My kids flooded the laundry with soap and paint and I need to fix it before it gets on the carpet or the dog 6 – My car’s headlight doesn’t work 7 – My pet yabbies will miss me too much if I go out

Dr. Dunn says this is because we often make future plans because it ‘feels good in the moment’ and don’t properly consider how we might feel on the day.

“We often commit to things in the future, assuming that our future selves will be energized, motivated and feeling sociable after a long week,” she said.

“Eventually, those decisions catch up with us, and we’re faced with the reality of having agreed to do something we really didn’t want to do.”

This leads to inner turmoil as we are faced with two options, walking out when we don’t want to or failing someone we care about, she explained.

“When we make the call to send the text and cancel the plans, we experience not only the immediate relief, but also sheer joy,” she said.

‘We are hit with a flood of dopamine in the reward center of our brain and it feels really good.’

Dr. Dunn wants people to feel okay about opting out of plans if they decide they don’t want to go through with them, and says there shouldn’t be any need to make an excuse to pretend they are uncomfortable.

“Letting ourselves off the hook can be an amazing act of self-care, and we shouldn’t feel guilty about prioritizing our own need for some downtime,” she said.

Before she cancels, Dr. Dunn likes to remind herself of the relief she feels when others cancel her.

“Sometimes the only thing more gratifying than canceling plans is having the other person cancel,” she said.

“So when I cancel, I like to think that my friend might be as relieved to get my text as I am to send it.”

